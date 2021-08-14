MSU football notebook: Butte's Tommy Mellott displays versatility; 'ups and downs' from QBs By Victor Flores 406mtsports.com Aug 14, 2021 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Montana State’s Tommy Mellott takes a snap during camp on Monday at Bobcat Stadium. Garrett Becker/Bobcat Creative Services Buy Now Quarterback Matthew McKay runs drills with offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright during during camp on Aug. 6. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Montana State running back Jaharie Martin tries to fend off linebacker Jory Choate during the Sonny Holland Classic on April 24 at Bobcat Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State head football coach Brent Vigen attended a Bobcat Quarterback Club meeting in Butte earlier this year. Naturally, Tommy Mellott came up.Mellott is a freshman quarterback at MSU who attended Butte High and led the Bulldogs to the 2019 Class AA state title game. He’s a star in a town that takes extra pride in successful natives like him, and Butte residents at the BQC meeting wanted to know his status with the Bobcats.Vigen told them that Mellott was MSU’s fourth-string QB but was doing well and making progress. A man in the back stood up and asked a pointed follow-up question. “So you’re telling me Tommy Mellott’s not going to be on the field this year?” the man asked, according to Vigen.Vigen quickly reassured him that Mellott would indeed play during the 2021 season, a point he reiterated after Thursday’s preseason practice. Mellott will likely see little, if any, action at QB this fall, but MSU plans to use him quite a bit on special teams — and not just to placate the fans in Butte.“You just say, ‘Hey, let’s throw out our best quote-unquote football players.’ I think Tommy would be on that list,” Vigen said. “Getting him on the field in a couple different ways this fall will be a priority.”Mellott sits behind junior NC State transfer Matthew McKay, redshirt junior Tucker Rovig and redshirt sophomore Casey Bauman (in that order) on the QB depth chart. Mellott is also the backup holder to freshman punter Bryce Leighton, and he’s participated in all sorts of other special teams drills during the first week of preseason camp. He’s even spent some time with the wide receivers.“Some quarterbacks are just that, they’re quarterbacks, but Tommy’s got a unique athleticism to him at that position,” Vigen said. “Tommy’s a great teammate, a great worker, and he doesn’t look it, but he is extremely — beyond being fast, he is strong, so his ability to be maybe more physical than your typical young quarterback is there.“I don’t know the volume right now necessarily, but he’s going to get his fair amount of special teams snaps.”In 2019, Mellott threw for 2,940 yards and 30 touchdowns while rushing for 1,217 yards and 16 TDs. He was named the Montana Gatorade Player of the Year and earned all-state honors for the third time. Butte was 11-0 entering the 2019 State AA title game, where it lost 49-28 to Bozeman.Quarterback updateMSU’s quarterback situation has not changed much a week into camp, but Vigen and his assistants have learned more about their signal callers.Vigen thought the QBs performed well situationally Saturday, especially in red zone situations. Overall, there have been ups and downs, he said.“When I say ups and downs, that would be the whole crew,” Vigen said. “We have a high standard. I will say we’re completing the ball well through camp, and that’s the way it should look. Decision making-wise, we’ve got quite a bit on their plate right now, and what you hope is as you turn the corner this week, that kind of flattens out. … By the time we scrimmage next Saturday, we hope you get a pretty good glimpse of what they’ll look like on game day.”McKay has “performed well enough” to remain No. 1 on the QB depth chart, Vigen said, but nothing is set in stone with MSU’s season opener at Wyoming three weeks away.“Casey’s performed better, Tommy’s performed better and Tucker’s picked it up the last few days, too, so I think that push is still there,” Vigen said. “I think Matt’s certainly not taking anything for granted.”Choate just ‘a guy on the team’Vigen is reminded of his predecessor every day, especially when he deals with the linebackers. While Jeff Choate left MSU earlier this year to become the co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach at Texas, his son, Jory Choate, stayed with the Bobcats. The Bozeman High grad redshirted in 2018 and played a sizable role on special teams in 2019. Jory isn’t listed on MSU’s linebacker depth chart, so special teams will likely remain his main area of focus this fall.One of Jory’s duties is long snapping, which he’s worked on since the spring to provide an option behind freshman starter Tommy Sullivan.Vigen said he doesn’t think much about the unique dynamic of coaching Jory, and he doesn’t think Jory gives it much thought, either.“He comes out and works hard and goes about his business. He’s working hard to find a role on the defense. I know we have some depth at linebacker, but he’s working really hard there,” Vigen said. “He just understands he’s a guy on the team, not the former coach’s son.”Red Lodge’s Reynolds among impressive true freshmenMSU’s true freshmen who have impressed Vigen the most are “guys who have been here for a while through the summer,” such as wide receiver Andrew Patterson (from Arizona) and defensive back Simeon Woodard (of Texas), the first-year head coach said. The main true freshman that came to Vigen’s mind was Red Lodge’s Elijah Reynolds.The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Reynolds is behind Deryk Snell and Ryan Davis on MSU’s tight end depth chart, and Vigen didn’t indicate that Reynolds was all that close to a significant role at that position. That’s true of all the team’s true freshmen, considering how many 2020 recruits will be making their debuts this fall because MSU didn’t play last season due to the coronavirus pandemic.“We’re probably positioned this year where playing a true freshman should not be the way it has to be,” Vigen said. “We’re going to have over 50 freshmen, whether they’re first- or second- or third-year guys. To split up that grouping, we want to be able to do that, so if you’re taking true freshmen into that deal, that’s probably not the best thing for our numbers.”Still, true freshmen often struggle to stand out, so Reynolds, who starred at tight end and defensive end for Class B Red Lodge, has cleared a tall hurdle.“He’s been very impressive all summer. That doesn’t mean he’ll have to play, but really been pleased with what he’s been able to bring to the table,” Vigen said. “He can really run for a kid his size, and I like his demeanor. I think he’s a competitive kid, and I think you get classified sometimes when you play at lower levels, and you see yourself that way. There’s no denying that Elijah comes from a lower level, but he doesn’t see himself that way. I’ve just really been impressed not just with his ability, but his approach, too.”Bobcats increase physicalityMSU practiced in full pads for the first time on Thursday and did the same thing Saturday. The Bobcats will get seven more full-pad practices during camp.Vigen said Thursday’s practice didn’t feel that much different than previous ones considering the players wore helmets and shoulder pads before that. They added hip, thigh and knee pads Thursday and Saturday. But the Bobcats were able to do tackling drills and practice more physically overall, to the delight of many players.“We tackled OK to where we are good at the point physically,” Vigen said. “We’re making strides. Vigen also praised his team's conditioning level, which is "where we need to be," he said."You grind through this six-day session with really no falloff on our effort, our attention to detail," he said. "We probably get tired, but that's OK. You've got to practice that. So (I'm) pleased with that conditioning and just that mental aspect of saying, 'We're going to have to fight through some things,' and we're actually practicing it."Execution-wise, we're smack dab in the middle. I know we need to execute better, but we're making progress as far as that goes. Depth-wise, enough competition is evident that guys can't sit and rest on their laurels with what they've done before, any of that. By and large, we're where I'd hope to be that second Saturday in."

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. 