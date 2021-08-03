Montana State's Troy Andersen picked preseason first-team all-American By 406mtsports.com and Heidi Donnelly Aug 3, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Montana State’s Troy Andersen runs with the ball Oct. 12, 2019, at Bobcat Stadium. (Chronicle file) RACHEL LEATHE/ CHRONICLE Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State senior linebacker Troy Andersen is a first-team pick on the 2021 Stats Perform FCS preseason all-American team, announced Monday.Andersen, a 6-foot-4, 235-pounder from Dillon, is the only MSU player represented on the first, second or third team. In all, 23 Big Sky players were chosen, including five each from Weber State and Montana.Andersen ranks among MSU’s leaders in numerous offensive categories while playing quarterback and running back. He is first on the single-season list for rushing touchdowns (21), yards per rush (6.85) and 100-yard rushing games (nine), and is second in career rushing TDs (33). Andersen was the Big Sky freshman of the year primarily at running back in 2017 after two years as an all-state quarterback in high school.MSU hires former all-American as assistant track coachMontana State has hired Craig Hunter to be an assistant coach, the Bobcats announced Monday.Hunter, who spent the past two seasons as a volunteer assistant coach at Alabama, will handle pole vault and assist with the multis group at MSU. His responsibilities were previously held by Tom Eitel, who announced his retirement in June after nearly 30 years coaching jumps at MSU.“I’m really excited to be here and get started working with our athletes,” Hunter said in a press release. “Ever since I applied for the job, as I looked and researched into the program, it seemed like a really good group of people at a great place to be. I really felt a sense of togetherness and camaraderie in the coaching staff throughout the hiring process, and I think that’s a key component to a team that’s ready to succeed.“My main goal working with my group is going to be consistency. Year after year, I want our group to be among the conference favorites and to create an environment that if you want to be one of the best in the Big Sky Conference, Montana State is the school to go to. I’m really looking forward to working towards the program’s goals, helping get us some PR’s and creating some good people in the process.”Before Alabama, Hunter coached jumps (mainly pole vault) at The College of New Jersey.Hunter enjoyed a successful career at UConn, where he was a three-time all-American and set program records in both indoor and outdoor pole vault, records he still holds. His personal record in the vault is 17 feet, 10.5 inches. As a freshman in 2014, Hunter earned a bronze medal at the American Athletic Indoor Championships, and he won the men’s pole vault title at the AAC Outdoor Championships in 2018.“With the retirement of Tom Eitel, it was incredibly important to make sure we had a pole vault coach on staff that can continue the tradition of success from coach Eitel in the event,” MSU head coach Lyle Weese said in the press release. “As we build off the momentum from the 2021 outdoor track and field season, it will be exciting to see what coach Hunter and coach (Dustin) Cichosz can accomplish as they work together to create a great experience and accomplish big things with the jump, pole vault and multi event student-athletes.” Gallatin Valley 10U baseball team earns two wins at regionalAfter winning state and earning a spot in the Pacific Northwest Cal Ripken Regional Championship, Gallatin Valley’s 10U all stars traveled to Eugene, Oregon. They had a strong showing, putting up two wins the first day of play.“It was a great opportunity for the kids to see the next level of baseball,” head coach Zak Tesoro said.The day before play began, the team had batting practice at a local facility and attended a Minor League game between the Eugene Emeralds and the Hillsboro Hops, where Gallatin Valley participated in the parade of champions.The second day of play was tougher, and Gallatin Valley did not make it to bracket play. Of the two Montana teams, Gallatin Valley went 2-2 while Helena went 1-3.“We came up short, but now we have a blueprint on what to do,” Tesoro said. “Hard work is what makes the difference, no matter where you are from.”“Not bad for 10 kids from rural Montana,” assistant coach Jeremy Johnson added.Gallatin Valley president Phil Davis agreed.“We are very proud of these boys and the hard work that they and the coaches put in,” he said. “I am excited for the future of Gallatin Valley baseball.”The trip was possible thanks to the support of local businesses, organizations, communities and individuals including family members.“I’m really proud of these boys and impressed with this community’s support of their baseball endeavor,” assistant coach Brent Donnelly said. “They showed up in Oregon ready to play, won a few games and most importantly represented themselves, their families, their communities and Montana very well.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Troy Andersen First Team All-american American Football Sport Preseason Third Team Dillon Running Back Coach Craig Hunter Athletics Baseball Tom Eitel Msu Recommended for you