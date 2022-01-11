Montana State's Troy Andersen named Phil Steele FCS defensive player of year By Victor Flores 406mtsports.com Jan 11, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now MSU’s Troy Andersen tries to tackle NDSU’s Cam Miller on Saturday in Frisco, Texas. (Rachel Leathe/Chronicle) Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen earned another major accolade Monday, when he was announced as the Phil Steele Football Championship Subdivision defensive player of the year.It’s Andersen’s second national defensive player of the year honor, joining the one he received from the FCS Athletic Directors Association last week. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound senior from Dillon finished second in the Buck Buchanan Award voting and was named the Big Sky DPOY.Andersen is one of two Bobcats on Phil Steele’s first-team All-American defense, defensive end Daniel Hardy being the other. Montana defensive back Justin Ford, linebacker Patrick O’Connell, punter Brian Buschini (now at Nebraska) and long snapper Matthew O’Donoghue were also first-team All-Americans. MSU had two second-team All-American offensive players: running back Isaiah Ifanse and offensive lineman Lewis Kidd. Montana kick returner Malik Flowers was a second-team specialist.Buschini was also a Phil Steele first-team freshman All-American, as was Grizzlies tight end Cole Grossman. MSU kicker Blake Glessner received a second-team freshman All-America honor. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Troy Andersen Brian Buschini American Football Sport Montana Msu Malik Flowers Phil Steele Football Championship Defensive Player Recommended for you