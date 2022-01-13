Montana State's Troy Andersen, Lewis Kidd earn Walter Camp All-America honors By MSU Sports Information and Chronicle Staff Jan 13, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Montana State offensive lineman Lewis Kidd warms up before fall camp on Aug. 19. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State seniors Troy Andersen and Lewis Kidd added to their football honors lists Wednesday when the Walter Camp Foundation named each of the Bobcat stars to its FCS All-America First Team.Andersen became a unanimous All-America, earning first team honors from every organization that chose a squad. The Dillon native also earned national player of the year honors from the FCS Athletic Directors Association (ADA) and Phil Steele/Draftscout.com and was also CoSIDA First Team Academic All-America and National Football Foundation National Scholar-Athlete. Kidd, from Minneapolis, became a consensus All-America by earning First Team honors from a fourth selecting organization. After playing offensive guard for three seasons, he moved to left tackle in 2021, starting his final 48 games as a Bobcat, the third-longest streak and third-highest total in school history. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lewis Kidd Troy Andersen America Sport American Football Montana First Team Dillon Phil Steele Recommended for you