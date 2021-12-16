Montana State's Troy Andersen accepts Senior Bowl invitation By 406mtsports.com Dec 16, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email MSU’s Troy Andersen prepares to tackle a Sam Houston player Saturday in Huntsville, Texas. DJ Shafer/Game Day Photos Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen plans to play in another major college football all-star game.Andersen accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, the organization announced Wednesday. The news comes two weeks after Andersen agreed to play in the East-West Shrine Game.The 2022 Senior Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 5 — two days after the Shrine Game — at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, at 12:30 p.m. Mountain time. It will be broadcast on the NFL Network. As the Senior Bowl is described on its website, “Elite draft prospects from around the country are selected to showcase their talent and connect with coaches and decision-makers from all 32 NFL teams.”Experts expect Andersen to be selected in April’s draft, potentially in the top 100.Andersen is currently preparing for MSU’s FCS semifinal game against South Dakota State on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. The senior from Dillon is tied for fifth in the FCS with 130 total tackles, and he has 13 tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions, including a pick-6. He is a top-three finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, a first-team All-American, the Big Sky defensive player of the year and a National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Troy Andersen Invitation Sport American Football Montana Defensive Player Game Senior News Recommended for you