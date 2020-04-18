His available resources unable to keep him from his dreams, Mitch Brott found just the right parking lot to train for the NFL.
He drove in a truck with his younger brother. He threw the vehicle into neutral. Then the two siblings took turns pushing it back and forth.
Brott was an all-American at Montana State, a program he helped elevate to new heights. He hopes to play professionally, but his workout regimen has been derailed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
So back in his hometown of Billings, he realized he had everything he needed. He ran up and down hills with his father. He put together a weight room in a garage. He flipped tractor tires.
“I would say it’s pretty standard what I’ve been doing,” Brott said.
The MSU graduate hopes to hear his name called at some point during the NFL Draft, which begins Thursday. If Brott isn’t chosen, he’s fine with that. He’s confident he will prove he is worthy of a roster spot as long as he’s given a chance.
Bobcats head coach Jeff Choate believed Brott deserved professional opportunities for over a year.
“He finishes. That's what he does,” Choate said during the 2019 season. “He's a good technical blocker, but the thing that separates him is just his desire, as he likes to say, is to move one man from Point A to Point B against his will.
“He's been a dominant player. He really has. When I see him play, that's what I think. I think this guy's a dominant offensive lineman. He's not just a guy that's doing his job and is capable of getting his body between the man and the ball. He's dominating other people. That's an impressive thing for an offensive lineman.”
Brott showcased his dependability when he set MSU’s career consecutive start streak at 50, which he believes tells pro scouts that he’s durable and reliable.
He played right tackle in his first two seasons and left during the last two. He was a second-team all-American and first-team all-Big Sky pick in 2019.
Bobcats running back Logan Jones knew he could run left or didn’t have to worry about his left in pass protection knowing Brott was there.
“He’s become such a better man,” Jones said during the season. “I love the dude, always have. I’ve been around him a long time. He’s gotten a whole helluva lot tougher, too. It’s really cool. I’ve always respected the guy, and he just keeps earning more and more from me.”
Throughout his career, Brott didn’t want to linger on his pro chances. He honed in on his play — how he could improve himself and provide his offense stability. If he started pondering the future, he would lose focus on the present.
Brott let his agent take care of his pro prospects. He’s heard he would likely be an undrafted free agent, and that doesn't bother him. He feels he just needs a chance to display his talent in person, an opportunity stolen away from him when MSU’s pro day was canceled.
Brott remained committed anyway. He prepared with other Bobcat pro hopefuls at The Pitt Training Facility, run by MSU alumnus and former NFL player Dane Fletcher. They worked out twice a day, four days per week with an emphasis on speed drills in the mornings and weightlifting in the afternoons. The other days, they used hot and cold tubs and saunas for recovery.
Brott was most exhausted after boxing drills, designed to build endurance while working on chest and shoulder muscles.
In college, he had much more to worry about than just football. But with his sole focus on training, he felt himself improve.
“It was some pretty intense workouts, maybe some of the hardest workouts that I’ve ever done,” Brott said. “We were lifting hard.”
His effort paid off. At 6-foot-5, 304 pounds, Brott displayed athleticism on par with top NFL prospects at The Pitt’s virtual pro day. His unofficial results of 4.45 seconds in the 20-yard shuttle would’ve been first at the NFL Combine, his broad jump of 9 feet, 11 1/2 inches would’ve been second and his 7.7 seconds in the three-cone drill would’ve tied for seventh.
He would be grateful for his chance to prove he can compete with some of those other offensive linemen at a tryout. However, he said he would keep his options open and would be willing to play in the CFL like former Montana State star Alex Singleton, who’s now playing for the Philadelphia Eagles.
No matter where Brott goes, the Billings kid realizes he’ll have to adjust to life in a larger city if he receives that chance to keep his dreams alive.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.