Montana State's Matthew McKay maintains lead in contest to become starting quarterback By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor Aug 6, 2021 Montana State quarterback Matthew McKay runs drills during camp on Friday at Bobcat Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Having worked with NFL quarterbacks, Brent Vigen sees key similarities with them and one he's coaching now.Montana State's first-year head coach mentored Carson Wentz of the Indianapolis Colts at North Dakota State and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills at Wyoming. The quarterbacks with the Bobcats have been impressed with Vigen's knowledge of the position.Vigen was asked to compare Wentz and Allen to MSU junior Matthew McKay during a press conference Thursday. He believed their sizes and athleticism were comparable. But his approach to the game has stuck out more than anything else. Vigen indicated McKay, an NC State transfer who has yet to play for the Bobcats since making the move in 2019, is the lead candidate to be the Bobcats’ signal caller for their first game Sept. 4 at Wyoming.“He wants to know what’s going on and he’s very detail-oriented when it comes to studying the game, and I think that’s something to different degrees (Wentz and Allen) shared,” Vigen said. “I like his makeup. He’s continued to own this opportunity and become more and more of a leader where his competitiveness rubs off on others.”McKay was designated as the first-team quarterback following spring practices. Vigen said fall camp, which began Friday, was a continuation of the spring. That time served as a restart after the Bobcats didn't play for more than a year.On the spring depth chart, McKay was ahead of Tucker Rovig, who started a majority of MSU's games in 2019 during its run to the FCS semifinals.Vigen felt the depth chart could change depending on the next month of practices."Definitely taking it one day at a time," McKay said. "Just leading the young guys, taking a lot of notes, watching a lot of film. Just trying to prove myself. … I'm just really locked in and focused on football."At 6-foot-4, 208 pounds, McKay hit 86 of 150 passes for 910 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in six games in 2019. Vigen also expects McKay to be more involved in the ground game than he was at NC State."He can throw and can run," Vigen said. "He's extremely competitive and loves the game of football. … He's really hungry to get back out there and get going." Montana State quarterback Matthew McKay runs drills during camp on Friday at Bobcat Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Rachel Leathe/Chronicle McKay believes the bonds he’s formed with his teammates has been key in his battle for the starting spot. He hopes his passion for the game is clear whenever he takes the field.“Just bringing up guys and bring them along. Just how I do the extra work and extra stuff is something a lot of the guys follow. You don’t just talk about it, you be about it,” McKay said. “I think it’s very important just being able to lean on guys who can also lean on you too and just understanding that you know them, you know their background, you know where they come from so you know how to approach things is very key.”This is the third competition for the starting role that Rovig has been a part of since his redshirt freshman season in 2018. That year, Troy Andersen was the opening-day starter but now is at linebacker.In MSU’s 2019 season, Casey Bauman, who’s also vying for the starting spot once again, was the Bobcats’ quarterback on Day 1. Rovig eventually supplanted him. Tommy Mellott has also been in the mix at quarterback.Rovig, a team captain, feels he's gained key experience during those seasons and can rely on his knowledge this time around. He feels the best thing he can do is focus on his own performance. He's emphasizing a high completion percentage and showing command at the line of scrimmage to ensure the entire offense is fully ready for each play. Montana State quarterback Tucker Rovig runs drills during camp on Friday at Bobcat Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle "The approach I want is to improve every single day," Rovig said. "Each day is a new day. For instance, if I have a bad practice tomorrow, I can't have that affect me come second practice. I need to go be the same guy every single day."Bobcats offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Taylor Housewright encouraged his position group to continue fighting for the starting role. He hopes the QBs also learn from each other and improve each other's weaknesses, as each of his passers have diverse talents.Housewright said MSU's scheme should be flexible enough to adapt to whoever is behind center. He feels whoever can fit in with the rest of the offensive personnel best should be the one playing."Everybody has a little bit of a different piece to them and how they play and their craft at the position which makes it fun to coach," Housewright said. "It will be a pretty special group." Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. 