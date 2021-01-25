Kane Ioane is leaving his alma mater.
The Montana State defensive coordinator will become Boise State’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach, BSU announced on Monday.
“Fired up to join the Bronco Family and get to work! #BleedBlue,” Ioane tweeted.
Ioane was a top target for Boise State since at least last week. However, the situation became more complex when MSU head coach Jeff Choate took an offer from Texas to become the Longhorns’ co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach. Ioane was then in consideration to become Montana State’s next head coach.
However, Ioane will move on, leaving Montana State with two top coaching vacancies. Attempts to reach Ioane were unsuccessful.
Matt Miller, Montana State's former offensive coordinator, is Boise State's wide receivers coach.
“.@IoaneNoQuestion is an Elite defensive mind and a high-character individual #BleedBlue,” new Boise State head coach Andy Avalos tweeted on Monday.
Montana State athletic director Leon Costello said Saturday that his department has put together a search committee to find the Bobcats’ next head coach. No move seems imminent to move on from the rest of MSU’s current coaching staff.
Stability might be key for the program. Greg Filer III, a preseason all-conference cornerback in 2019 before he redshirted due to injury, announced Monday he was entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. The Bobcats had a talented enough roster to make the FCS semifinals in 2019, but more players may leave as the program faces an uncertain future.
Ioane’s most recent stint at MSU only covered the 2019 season. That year, Montana State was second in the Big Sky with 22.1 points per game allowed and third in total defense with 358.3 yards allowed per game.
Ioane was a four-time all-American safety and is an MSU Hall of Fame player. The 2003 Big Sky defensive player of the year led the Bobcats to back-to-back conference titles.
He was then a part of the MSU coaching staff from 2004-16 and was the Bobcats defensive coordinator in 2015. That year, MSU ranked eighth in the Big Sky in scoring defense (34.3 points per game allowed) and 10th in total defense (472.5 yards allowed per game).
In 2016, Ioane was the linebackers coach and assistant head coach. The Billings Skyview graduate then spent two seasons as a defensive quality control analyst at Washington.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.