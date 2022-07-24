Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

SPOKANE, Wash.—For someone who’s been inducted into multiple halls of fame before, Jan Stenerud said it’s still “very significant” and humbling to add the Big Sky Hall of Fame to that list.

“And I read the other bios of other people that will enter this class with me,” said Stenerud, the former Montana State ski jumper and football placekicker. “Pretty impressive bios. So I’m just really thrilled to be part of it. It means a lot.”

Fellow MSU inductee Ellie (Rudy) van Swearingen, who pole vaulted for the Bobcats, said she was especially grateful to be among the inaugural class of Big Sky athletes.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

Tags

Recommended for you