SPOKANE, Wash.—For someone who’s been inducted into multiple halls of fame before, Jan Stenerud said it’s still “very significant” and humbling to add the Big Sky Hall of Fame to that list.
“And I read the other bios of other people that will enter this class with me,” said Stenerud, the former Montana State ski jumper and football placekicker. “Pretty impressive bios. So I’m just really thrilled to be part of it. It means a lot.”
Fellow MSU inductee Ellie (Rudy) van Swearingen, who pole vaulted for the Bobcats, said she was especially grateful to be among the inaugural class of Big Sky athletes.
“I feel like the people who are (in this class) are really fantastic athletes and I feel honored,” van Swearingen said. “It’s really special.”
The Big Sky Hall of Fame induction ceremony was originally scheduled for March 2020 to coincide with the Big Sky conference basketball tournaments. But with the onset of COVID-19, the ceremony was pushed to July 2022.
After the two-plus year wait, the conference was finally able to recognize its class of 14 athletes at a banquet held Saturday prior to the start of the league's football media day.
The list of 14 athletes consists of Jared Allen (Idaho State football), Shannon (Cate) Schweyen (Montana women’s basketball), Angela Chalmers (Northern Arizona track and field), Dave Dickenson (Montana football), Stacy Dragila (Idaho State track and field), Jack Friel (Big Sky Conference Commissioner), John Friesz (Idaho football), Milton “Dubby” Holt (Idaho State track and field/administration), Damian Lillard (Weber State men’s basketball), Lopez Lomong (NAU track and field), Ron Mann (NAU cross country/track and field head coach), Robin Selvig (Montana women’s basketball head coach), Stenerud and van Swearingen.
During her time at MSU from 2004-08, van Swearingen was a four-time All-American and the winner of two indoor national titles in the pole vault (2007 and 2008). She currently sits second on the Big Sky indoor women’s pole vault list (14 feet, 1.25 inches) and still holds the Big Sky outdoor record (14-2.5). She was also inducted into the MSU Hall of Fame in 2019.
Among her many accomplishments while at MSU, van Swearingen fondly remembers her first national title in 2007. It went to a jump-off with Florida’s Natalie Moser before van Swearingen eventually won and set the Big Sky indoor record.
“I just did what I did every time, which was to compete my very best,” van Swearingen said. “I went into every competition the exact same way, whether it was against one team or everybody in the country. But I was also really proud that coming out, doing my best was good enough to earn that.”
Stenerud was a ski jumper from 1962-64 before transitioning to a placekicker for the football team from 1964-66. Stenerud was an All-American in both sports and set an NCAA record with his 59-yard field goal in a 24-7 win over Montana in 1965. He also set Big Sky records in made extra points and extra point attempts while at MSU.
Stenerud went on to play 19 seasons in the NFL for the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. Stenerud was named to the Pro Bowl four times and was a four-time first team All-Pro and two-time second team All-Pro kicker. He also won Super Bowl IV with the Chiefs and made three field goals in the game. He later became the first “pure” kicker — meaning the first player whose only position was kicker — inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1991 and was named to both the NFL’s 75th and 100th anniversary teams.
Stenerud made sure to give credit to getting his start at MSU and former football coach Jim Sweeney giving him a chance to practice with and eventually start for the Bobcats. He added that his transition to the football team also gave a boost to his popularity on campus.
“It was kind of a circus there for a while, because I had a lot of attention because I could kick the ball a long, long ways,” Stenerud said.
While he hasn’t suited up for the Bobcats in decades, Stenerud said he still knows “all about” the current state of MSU football. That includes the Bobcats’ run to the FCS national title game last season.
“I’m a Bobcat for life, so I’m watching all I can,” Stenerud said. “I don’t see many games in Kansas City, but I hear from people, lifelong friends and teammates at Montana State that know what’s going on and I know the scores. So I follow them.”
The same can be said for van Swearingen and MSU track and field sending a program record five athletes to the NCAA Outdoor Championships in June.
“Their coaching staff is amazing,” van Swearingen said. “I know it’s changed a little bit since I was there. But they deserve it. I’m glad that that’s happening.”
She added that MSU has “always been close to my heart,” while Stenerud said his time in Bozeman made an indelible impact for decades to come.
“I’m very proud to be a Montana State Bobcat,” Stenerud said. “I’ve always been a Bobcat, or I should say I always will be a Bobcat since 1963. But I think at Montana State that things started to change in my life.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.