Montana State's Isaiah Ifanse ties for 7th in Walter Payton Award Voting By MSU Sports Information and Chronicle Staff Dec 7, 2021 Montana State running back Isaiah Ifanse runs against Idaho on Nov. 13 at Bobcat Stadium. Shawn Raecke / Contributed Montana State running back Isaiah Ifanse finished tied for seventh in voting for this year's Stats Perform Walter Payton Award, presented to the top offensive player in the NCAA Division I FCS based on a vote of 50 national media members, Stats Perform announced on Tuesday.Ifanse has rushed for 1,434 yards this season, 119.5 yards per game, both third in the FCS. The award winner will be announced on January 7 in Frisco, Texas, at the Stats Perform FCS National Awards Banquet. The three top vote-getters, invited to attend that event, are Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere, a two-time Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year, along with East Tennessee State running back Quay Holmes and Southeastern Louisiana quarterback Cole Kelley. Ifanse tied for seventh with Stephen F. Austin receiver Xavier Gipson. Barriere and Ifanse were the only two Big Sky players among the top 25 in votes received.