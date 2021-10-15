top story Montana State's defense stands strong, Bobcats survive for win at Weber State By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Oct 15, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Montana State’s Daniel Hardy celebrates a play against Weber State on Friday at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah. Garrett Becker / MSU Montana State's Troy Andersen prepares for a play against Weber State on Friday at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah. Garrett Becker / MSU Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OGDEN, Utah — Desperately sprinting to his right, Bronson Barron searched the field for an answer. But the Weber State quarterback didn’t find any.Barron was sacked by Daniel Hardy once again. The Wildcats were forced to punt again. The Bobcats won again.MSU, which won its last five games, was pushed around on its opening drive as the Wildcats marched 97 yards to set up a score. In its first game against a ranked FCS opponent, MSU didn’t seem prepared. That wasn’t the case. Far from it. The Bobcats were resilient, leaning on their defense and running game, to withstand the pressure of the moment.The Bobcats forced two fumbles in favorable field position in the second half that set them up for a pair of field goals, pulling them ahead. Powered by MSU’s defense, No. 9-ranked MSU (6-1, 4-0) survived for a 13-7 win at No. 19 Weber State (2-4, 1-2) on Friday evening at Stewart Stadium.No drive in the second half lasted longer than six plays. But those two fumbles, recovered by linebackers Troy Andersen and Callahan O’Reilly, were the difference.Weber State began its opening drive from the 3-yard line. But that was the single low point for the Wildcats to begin the game.Weber State didn’t even face a third down on the first drive. Barron, a freshman quarterback who was making his return from injury, completed four of his first five passes for 71 yards.Josh Davis took four carries 26 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown run to the outside. He had a clear path to the end zone, a mere example of how much clearance Weber State’s offensive line provided its skill players during the possession.The Bobcats’s next drive was a three-and-out. This was an unfamiliar sight for MSU, which rarely even faced a deficit in its first six contests of the year.The Bobcats weren’t to fall that easily. Long runs by Isaiah Ifanse and Elijah Elliott and a first-down completion from Matthew McKay to Lance McCutcheon advanced MSU deep into Weber State territory.McKay was sacked, setting MSU back at the 12-yard line. But on third and goal, McKay zipped a pass across the middle to Willie Patterson, who was taken down at the 1-yard line. McKay sneaked in for a touchdown on fourth down, tying the game and concluding an 11-play, 78-yard drive that lasted 5 minutes, 15 seconds. The Bobcats’ initial defensive issues were seemingly solved. They forced a punt on three of their next four defensive possessions, and the other Ty Okada batted down a fourth-down pass to give MSU the ball back.But MSU’s offense was also stagnant. Other than its touchdown drive, the Bobcats accumulated just 46 yards on its four other possessions before intermission. They also went three-and-out on six of their first eight drives of the second half.The Bobcats remained committed to the ground game, but it didn’t bear much. The Bobcats ran 20 times and passed on just nine occasions in the first half. The result: 136 yards to Weber State’s 181 after two quarters.The defensive fronts thrived. The Wildcats clogged up running lanes for Ifanse, often resulting in rushes less than 4 yards. To open the second half, McKay was taken down by George Tarlas, Weber State’s sack leader going into the game.The Wildcats’ next possession, Andersen burst through Weber State’s offensive line and leveled Barron. Later, Hardy and Amandre Williams were in on a sack of Barron.Two plays later, Barron fumbled. Andersen recovered and returned it to midfield. The Bobcats suddenly had momentum, and it was because of their defense.Just four plays later, MSU faced fourth down. But the Bobcats were within Blake Glessner’s field-goal range. He hit a 46-yarder to give the Bobcats their first lead of the game.On Weber State’s very next play from scrimmage, Dontae McMillan fumbled and O’Reilly recovered at Weber State’s 33. The Bobcats didn’t just have momentum. They were in control.Weber State's defense stood strong again, but Glessner hit a 32-yard field goal to extend the lead.This was enough for the Bobcats to hold on. Hardy finished with three sacks. The Wildcats were 2 of 13 on third downs and 0 for 3 on fourth. The Bobcats were 1 of 14 and 1 of 2, respectively, but the turnovers proved to be pivotal.With a stout defense, the Bobcats held onto their lead for good, giving them a sixth consecutive win. Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. 