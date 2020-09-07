Alex Singleton’s pro career will continue.
Singleton, a former all-American at Montana State, was named to the 53-man roster for the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.
Bryce Sterk, another former all-American at MSU, was waived by the Cincinnati Bengals last week. He was signed by the Bengals after the Miami Dolphins, who had moved him from defensive end to tight end, waived him.
Midway through last season, Singleton was promoted to the active roster from the practice squad.
Singleton had signed a reserve/future contract to play for the Eagles before the 2019 season. He was cut from the team but then signed to the practice squad.
Singleton played in 198 special teams snaps over 10 games in 2019 and tied for the fourth-most special teams tackles on the Eagles’ roster with eight.
At MSU from 2011 to 2014, Singleton totaled 269 tackles and 37.5 tackles for loss on his way to all-conference and all-American honors his senior season. He also helped the Bobcats win two Big Sky championships in his career.
In 2017, Singleton was the Canadian Football League’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player. In 2018, he led the CFL with 123 tackles. The 6-foot-2, 240-pound native of Thousand Oaks, California, helped Calgary reach the Grey Cup in each of his three seasons. The Stampeders won it in 2018.
Singleton was a first-round CFL draft pick by the Stampeders in 2016. He totaled 322 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception in three years.
Before joining the Stampeders, Singleton spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, the New England Patriots and the Minnesota Vikings. The Stampeders released Singleton so he could sign with an NFL team, which ended up being the Eagles.
