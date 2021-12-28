top story Montana State trying to optimize three weeks before FCS title game By Victor Flores 406mtsports.com Dec 28, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Montana State head coach Brent Vigen talks on his headset during the FCS semifinal game against South Dakota State on Dec. 18 at Bobcat Stadium. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Montana State linebacker Troy Anderson (15) talks with fans after the FCS semifinal game against South Dakota on Dec. 18 at Bobcat Stadium. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save For the first time in their careers, Montana State’s football players will spend the holiday break preparing for a game.Many of MSU’s coaches are also in this situation for the first time. The upcoming date with North Dakota State will be the Bobcats’ first Football Championship Subdivision title appearance since 1984.Luckily for the Bobcats, their head coach has lots of experience preparing for a game in January. Brent Vigen was the offensive coordinator at NDSU from 2009 to 2013, and the Bison won the FCS championship in each of his final three years in Fargo. MSU’s first-year head coach is using that experience to guide his team through this three-week stretch between the semifinals and the championship on Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas.“I used to joke at NDSU, it’s winter camp,” Vigen said Monday. “You have spring ball, you have fall camp and now we’re fortunate to have winter camp.”Spring and fall camps don’t include two of the year’s biggest holidays. MSU dived into NDSU film study on Monday of last week and planned to “do some really good work” over the course of the week before taking a Christmas break. The team reconvened in Bozeman on Tuesday and leave for Frisco on Wednesday, Jan. 5.“Really be smart about how we use that time,” Vigen said of the team’s goals. The last time MSU had at least three weeks between games was the season opener at Wyoming, where Vigen spent six years as offensive coordinator after NDSU and before MSU. He and his staff understand the value of some time off during this grind of a season, but too much time away from title game prep could be costly.“It’s certainly a different mindset when you have three weeks as opposed to one or two for that matter,” Vigen said. “They’ll have it going on in Fargo, and I know they’ll be as schooled up as they can possibly be, and we need to be schooled up as we can, as healthy as we can. There’s a delicate balance there as far as how you practice (MSU’s players) while they’re here.”The health aspect is especially important for the Bobcats. Three All-Big Sky players — nose tackle Chase Benson, running back Isaiah Ifanse and nickelback Ty Okada — missed the semifinal win over South Dakota State, as did backup running back Lane Sumner. Vigen said Benson, Ifanse (who are both All-Americans as well) and Okada backup linebacker Nolan Askelson could be back on Jan. 8.“To be able to win one for them and continue to play on for them, give them a chance to come back” was huge, MSU linebacker Troy Andersen said after the SDSU win. “We didn’t want that to be their last taste of Bobcat football.”The 2011 title was NDSU’s first since 1990. It was the first of five straight and eight in nine seasons. Other than 2016 (James Madison) and this past spring (Sam Houston), the Bison have been FCS champions every year of the last decade. They have a chance to make it nine titles in 11 years on Jan. 8 and improve their record to 8-0 in title game appearances since their 17-6 win over Sam Houston in 2011.On one hand, Vigen knows NDSU’s championship blueprint. On the other, he knows how difficult it is to defeat the Bison. As of Friday, NDSU is favored to beat MSU by 7.5 points.“There’s a sense of belief that you have to have going into this game. I know full well that their kids have that,” Vigen said. “A lot of the things that they are we have aimed to bring to this program. I think we’ve done that in a lot of respects, and that’s why we’re in this position.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Brent Vigen Isaiah Ifanse Sport American Football Win Chase Benson Championship Semifinal Game Recommended for you