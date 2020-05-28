Three Montana State players landed on the HERO Sports FCS Preseason all-American team on Thursday.
Senior linebacker Troy Andersen earned first-team honors, while offensive lineman Lewis Kidd and buck Amandre Williams each picked up spots on the third team.
Andersen (Dillon) landed on the first-team defense at Athlete, an appropriate spot for one of college football’s unique talents. Andersen earned freshman all-American honors as a running back in 2017, was an all-American quarterback in 2018, and earned all-American honors at linebacker during his injury-shortened 2019 season.
In 10 games last year, Andersen registered 54 total tackles, 11.5 for a loss, and also recorded 6.5 sacks. He intercepted one pass and broke up five others, and hurried opposing quarterbacks twice. He also rushed the ball 49 times for 336 yards, averaging 6.9 per carry, and scored seven touchdowns.
The offensive productivity Andersen enjoyed came behind the Big Sky’s best offensive line statistically. The Bobcats led the Big Sky in rushing (258.1 yards per game) and fewest sacks allowed (0.9 per game).Third-year starter Kidd (Fridley, Minnesota) helped anchor the 2019 line at right guard. He started all 13 games at that position in 2018 and the final five games there during his freshman season. He earned third-team all-Big Sky honors in 2019.
After transferring to Montana State for the 2019 season, Williams enjoyed one of the most productive seasons in the Big Sky at buck. His 0.33 sacks per game was 13th in the Big Sky, and his 1.07 tackles for loss per game was fourth. His 65 total tackles was third on the team, and he also intercepted two passes, broke up two others, and hurried the quarterback three times. He recovered one fumble and forced another.
