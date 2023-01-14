Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Eight all-time athletes and a national champion head coach will earn induction into the Bobcat Athletics Hall of Fame on Feb. 17, Montana State Director of Athletics Leon Costello announced.

Four Bobcat football All-Americans enter the Hall of Fame this year. Caleb Schreibeis, the 2012 Buck Buchanan Award winner as the top defensive player in the FCS, joins 2012 Big Sky Defensive MVP Jody Owens (now an offensive assistant with the Carolina Panthers) and 2009 All-America Jeff Hansen as football inductees. Two-sport standout Lonnie Burt is also a 2022-23 inductee as an All-America defensive lineman on the school’s 1984 National Championship squad and a Big Sky wrestling champion.

In addition to Burt, Jim Lockwood represents the Bobcat wrestling program with his induction. Part of MSU’s 1960s wrestling dynasty, Lockwood won individual conference championships three times and helped lead the Cats to Big Sky Championships from 1964-66.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you