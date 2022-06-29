The Big Sky Conference announced Wednesday that Montana State will have a regular season home game televised by an ESPN linear network for the first time this fall.
The Bobcats will host UC Davis on Oct. 1 in their fifth week of the season. The game is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium, and it will air on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.
“This is an exciting opportunity to showcase our championship-caliber football program and gameday atmosphere on a national stage,” MSU Director of Athletics Leon Costello said in a statement provided by the school. “We look forward to welcoming the Big Sky Conference’s television partner to Bozeman.”
The game between MSU and the Aggies marks a continuation of the partnership between ESPN and the Big Sky that began last year. The agreement calls for ESPNU to televise two football games each year, in addition to one regular season men’s basketball game and the championship games for the Big Sky men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. (The Montana State men’s basketball game on Feb. 27 at Montana fulfilled the regular season requirement for that sport in the agreement’s first year.)
In the same announcement Wednesday, the league said the Oct. 22 matchup between Montana and Sacramento State at Hornet Stadium will air on ESPN2. That game kicks off at 9 p.m. MT.
Montana and Montana State were also featured in the ESPN linear network games last season — MSU beat Weber State 13-7 on Oct. 15 in Ogden, Utah, in a rare Friday game, and Eastern Washington beat Montana 34-28 on Oct. 2 in Cheney, Washington.
There was also a substantial social media campaign late in the season to bring ESPN’s “College GameDay” program to Missoula on Nov. 9 for the rivalry game between the programs. ESPN ultimately opted for Columbus, Ohio, for Ohio State’s game against Michigan State. Had “College GameDay” come to Missoula, the airing of that game would have been a special deviation from the scope of the broadcast agreement with the league.
All four teams featured in the ESPN network slate of games for the upcoming season competed in the 2021 FCS Playoffs. Eastern Washington was the fifth representative of the Big Sky in the playoffs but was left out of the ESPN games this year.
UC Davis and Sacramento State lost to South Dakota State in consecutive rounds in the playoffs. Montana State eventually beat SDSU in a home semifinal game to advance to the program’s first national championship game since 1984, where the Bobcats lost to North Dakota State. Montana lost to James Madison in a road quarterfinal game.
UC Davis finished last season 8-4 overall, a mark that included a win over FBS team Tulsa, while MSU finished 12-3.
The Aggies’ visit to Bozeman will be their first since 2016, and it creates the possibility of MSU hosting two night games during the season. With few exceptions, the first home contest of each season is considered the team’s Gold Rush game and typically kicks off in the evening. This past year, the team’s game against Drake began at 6 p.m. McNeese State, a member of the Southland Conference that went 4-7 overall last year, is MSU’s opponent in Week 1 on Sept. 3 at Bobcat Stadium.
While two night games is not unheard of at MSU, it is rare. The most recent instance came in 2015, when MSU held night games at Bobcat Stadium against Fort Lewis (7:05 p.m.) and Sacramento State (5:10 p.m.).
The only other known game time announced for the upcoming season is the 6 p.m. MT kickoff against Oregon State on Sept. 17 in Portland, Oregon.
All other football games held in Big Sky venues in 2022 will stream normally on ESPN+ with no blackout restrictions.