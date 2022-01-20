Another football coach has left Montana State for Boise State.
MSU tight ends Nate Potter has taken the same job at Boise State, his alma mater, after two seasons with the Bobcats. He will also be Boise State's run game coordinator.
The Boise native joins a program that includes former MSU defensive coordinator Kane Ioane, who became the Broncos' co-DC and safeties coach last January, and former MSU offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Matt Miller, who is in his second season as the Broncos' wide receivers coach.
"Nate Potter is one of the young, up-and-coming coaches in our industry," Boise State head coach Andy Avalos said in a press release. "It just so happens that he's also a former Bronco, having spent time here both as a coach and a player, and understands what we're building. We are looking forward to having him back in the facility and mentoring the next generation of Broncos."
Potter joined the Bobcats in May of 2019, back when Jeff Choate was head coach (Boise State nearly hired Choate as head coach last year before choosing Avalos). Potter spent the 2018 season as the offensive line coach at the College of Idaho, and he worked at Boise State from 2014-17 as a quality control assistant the first season and as an offensive graduate assistant the final three.
"I want to thank Coach Avalos for giving me the opportunity to come home and give back to the brotherhood that has given so much to me," Potter said in the press release. "I'm looking forward to joining this great staff and working with this program's incredible players, helping to continue the championship tradition for Bronco Nation."
Potter played offensive tackle for the Broncos from 2008-11, back when now-Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was Boise State's quarterback. Potter was consensus All-American in 2011, joining OT Ryan Clady as the only Boise State players to earn that distinction. The Denver Broncos selected Clady in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft.
Potter was also drafted, in the seventh round by the Arizona Cardinals in 2012. He appeared in 21 games and made six starts.
MSU has lost three coaches from its Football Championship Subdivision runner-up team. Defensive coordinator Freddie Banks and assistant defensive line coach Adam Pilapil both joined Colorado State's coaching staff after MSU's 38-10 FCS championship loss to North Dakota State on Jan. 8.
