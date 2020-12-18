Alex Willcox, Montana State’s head strength and conditioning coach since 2011, resigned from his position in November and has returned with his family to his home state of Iowa.
One of MSU’s longest-tenured coaches upon his departure, Willcox relocated with his family earlier in December. He bookended his Bobcat career with FCS playoff appearances by the MSU football program. He arrived in November 2011 as the program prepared for a second-round game against New Hampshire and departed with his most recent game being the school’s first semifinal appearance since MSU's 1984 national championship season in 2019.
In between, current Bobcats head coach Jeff Choate said Willcox helped hold the football program together.
“I call Alex the glue of our program,” Choate said. “Through the transition of Coach (Rob) Ash’s staff to our staff, he was a constant for the student-athletes, being there for them as a mentor, as a coach, as a surrogate parent, as a sounding board. I’ve never seen anyone invest as much time in our student-athletes as Alex, and not just the football student-athletes, in my 20-plus years doing this at the collegiate level.”
Willcox lettered as an Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman in 2003 and 2004, earning academic all-Big 10 honors in 2004. He began his strength and conditioning coaching career there in 2006 as an undergraduate.
He graduated with a degree in health and sport studies with a psychology minor in 2007 and was elevated to a full-time position at UI in 2008. He worked as a strength and conditioning coach at Drake in 2010 before joining the MSU staff one year later.
During Willcox’s eight seasons with Bobcats football, the team appeared in the FCS playoffs four times and 16 different players earned all-American honors. He helped implement changes that benefited all Bobcats student-athletes. He was named the Samson Equipment’s 2012-13 FCS strength and conditioning coach of the year.
“Alex laid the foundation for where we are today,” MSU athletic director Leon Costello said. “Being here for nine years, the changes he made within our strength and conditioning program and also in the weight room has really set us up for success. When you have someone here for that long that has really put his fingerprint on our department, it will leave a huge void.
"He put his time, energy and passion into this place. He bled blue and gold, and if there was one person who wanted Bobcat athletics to succeed, it was Alex. He worked with our student-athletes from the time they arrived until the time they graduated, and we thank him for everything he did here.”
At MSU, Willcox supervised strength training for all varsity sports, working directly with the football program. In between Montana State’s 2011 and 2019 playoff runs, Willcox helped elevate Bobcat football to its current level of success while building a foundation for the Bobcats moving forward.
All-Big Sky offensive lineman Lewis Kidd called Willcox crucial to his success.
“Coach Willcox was a huge part of our family and will always be a Bobcat. He cared about every single one of us and made sure that we were always in a position to succeed," Kidd said. "He worked his butt off every day because he loved what he did and loved us. I know specifically for myself, he helped me build my strength and confidence in the weight room and pushed me to become a better player and person.”
Kidd said helping transform MSU athletes physically was only part of the gift Willcox gave the Bobcats.
“Coach Willcox changed all of us into better athletes and better men,” he said. “We can’t thank him enough for what he’s invested into us and this program. He will always be a Bobcat and part of our family.”
As MSU prepares to fill Willcox’s position, Choate said his connections with those he coached will be hard to replicate.
“When I do my year-end evaluations with student-athletes, he’s consistently among the highest rated staff members," Choate said. "He’s going to be hard to replace and sorely missed, but this was in the best interest of him and his family in the long haul. I’m glad for the work he did here, and we wish him and his family the best.”
