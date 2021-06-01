The continuity of Montana State’s offensive line took a hit Tuesday.
Connor Wood, a mainstay for the Bobcats at offensive tackle, entered the transfer portal. He was one of four returning starters from MSU’s 2019 offensive line.
Wood, a 6-foot-5, 315-pound junior, started in 20 games in the first two seasons of his career after redshirting in 2017. He was a Hero Sports first-team freshman all-American in 2018 and a sophomore all-American honorable mention in 2019. He missed four games late in the 2019 season due to injury.
After the Bobcats’ spring practices under new head coach Brent Vigen, Wood was listed as MSU’s starting left tackle. He spent his first two seasons primarily at right tackle as Mitch Brott, an all-American who has since graduated, anchored the left side.
Zach Redd, who played with Wood in high school at Rocky Mountain in Meridian, Idaho, was another returning starter at left guard. Lewis Kidd and Taylor Tuiasosopo, both seniors, were projected to start at right tackle and guard, respectively, while sophomore Cole Sain was listed at center.
Jacob Kettels, a freshman from Lynden, Washington, was MSU’s backup left tackle while T.J. Session, a redshirt freshman from Menifee, California, was the backup right tackle.
Also on Tuesday, two former Bobcats found new programs. Tylor Bohannon, a redshirt freshman cornerback from Sacramento, announced he’s transferring within the Big Sky to Idaho State.
Blake Thelen, a redshirt freshman quarterback from Great Falls, is staying in his home state and heading to Montana Tech.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.