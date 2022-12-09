Let the news come to you

On second down, Montana State trotted out one of its more dangerous offensive formations: Tommy Mellott at quarterback, Sean Chambers to Mellott’s left and Isaiah Ifanse to Mellott’s right. Tight ends Treyton Pickering and Derryk Snell on either ends of the offensive line.

Mellott received the snap and faked a handoff to his right. Ifanse ran a different way and wasn’t there to sell it, but it didn’t matter. Mellott still burst up the middle for the 8-yard score.

Despite a slow start that featured five combined punts — three for William & Mary and two for MSU — the No. 4 seed Bobcats’ offense caught fire en route to a 55-7 victory over the No. 5 seed Tribe in the FCS quarterfinals Friday night at Bobcat Stadium. MSU will move on to the FCS semifinals for the third time since 2019, where the Bobcats will face either No. 1 seed South Dakota State or No. 8 seed Holy Cross.


