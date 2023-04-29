Let the news come to you

Montana State has signed head football coach Brent Vigen and head women’s basketball coach Tricia Binford to new four-year contracts, Athletics Director Leon Costello announced Friday. Both Binford and Vigen are coming off Big Sky Championship seasons in which they worked under the first year of a four-year deal.

“I am excited for the continuity in leadership for our football and women’s basketball programs,” Costello said. “Both coach Vigen and coach Binford are tremendous leaders and mentors for our Bobcat student-athletes and their success speaks for itself. I am excited to support them in our continual pursuit of producing champions in the classroom and competition. It’s a great day to be a Bobcat.”

MSU’s career wins leader, Binford led the Bobcats to a share of the Big Sky title in 2022-23. Her teams won the league regular season or tournament title — or both — in six of the most recent eight seasons. Binford’s 18 teams own a 312-233 overall record, including 197-119 in Big Sky play. 


