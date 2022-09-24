Let the news come to you

CHENEY, Wash. — Walking out of Providence Park with a 40-point loss to Oregon State on Sept. 17, Montana State was seemingly left with more questions than answers.

Was this proof the 2022 Bobcats didn’t have what it takes to compete in the Big Sky this season? Was this defense too inexperienced? Were the three interceptions thrown by Tommy Mellott signs of a fatal flaw for this offense?

But taking a step back, those questions felt like overreactions. The real takeaway should have been that using a one-game sample size is a fool’s errand, especially a game MSU was not meant to win.

