CHENEY, Wash. — Walking out of Providence Park with a 40-point loss to Oregon State on Sept. 17, Montana State was seemingly left with more questions than answers.
Was this proof the 2022 Bobcats didn’t have what it takes to compete in the Big Sky this season? Was this defense too inexperienced? Were the three interceptions thrown by Tommy Mellott signs of a fatal flaw for this offense?
But taking a step back, those questions felt like overreactions. The real takeaway should have been that using a one-game sample size is a fool’s errand, especially a game MSU was not meant to win.
What did matter was how the Bobcats would respond the following week with their trip to No. 15 Eastern Washington to open conference play.
A 38-35 win Saturday at EWU’s Roos Field may not have calmed all the fears of MSU fans. But it’s a clear display of a team embodying its “next man up” mentality that coaches and players have preached for weeks now.
“Any time you lose, you have a sour taste in your mouth for a whole week,” quarterback Sean Chambers said. “We were coming into a tough place to win at and it was a dogfight out there, but we pulled it out. It means a lot to us.”
The clearest example was what happened after Mellott’s run and slide for an 11-yard gain late in the first quarter. As he slid, EWU defenders Ely Doyle and Jaren Banks went in for the tackle and collided, while Mellott slammed his head back on the turf. In a moment Vigen later called “sickening,” Mellott was motionless on the red turf for several minutes before he was able to walk off with the help of MSU’s training staff.
“Tommy is such a competitor and to get that pulled away on a competitive play where he’s trying to make a play, (that’s terrible),” Vigen said. “But it’s also the nature of this game you play. I’m certain he’ll bounce back.”
Added MSU nickelback Ty Okada: “My prayers are with Tommy first and foremost. I hope for a speedy recovery from him. I love that kid to death. Anyone who knows him knows that he’s an incredible guy.”
The next man up in that situation was Chambers, the Wyoming transfer who had mainly been used in Wildcat packages through the first three games. Now he was expected to lead the MSU offense in a hostile environment.
{span id=”docs-internal-guid-fb9657f0-7fff-ad47-1890-304542fd4c6a”}{span id=”docs-internal-guid-fb9657f0-7fff-ad47-1890-304542fd4c6a”}”Just to see (Mellott) go down like that is awful,” Chambers said. “But then reality kind of sets in there — ‘We’ve got a game to win.’ I’m just glad I could step in and try to help this team out.”{/span}{/span}
That’s exactly what Chambers did. His passing numbers don’t jump off the page — 6 of 12, 69 yards, a touchdown and an interception — but he made up for it on the ground (26 carries, 144 yards, two touchdowns).
“Whatever the position is, we’ve got to have (a player) that’s ready to go,” Vigen said. “And I think we felt comfortable that Sean would, if he had to take on full-time quarterback duties. I imagine there are some things he can clean up today. But ultimately he competes like crazy, I know that much.”
Helping out Chambers in the backfield was running back Elijah Elliott, who finished with 141 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. The Bobcats were notably missing four other running backs due to injury — All-American Isaiah Ifanse, Kaegun Williams, Lane Sumner and Jared White — and Elliott was next up after not seeing much action in the first three games.
Vigen said he’s always felt Elliott was “capable,” but the OSU game didn’t provide much of a chance for Elliott to get more involved in the offense. Saturday was a different story.
“I’m happy for him,” Vigen said. “He’s worked amazingly hard, he hasn’t pouted. He’s waited his turn, which his turn has come up (now), and he had a good day today.”
Behind Chambers and Elliott, MSU was in a strong position midway through the third quarter, up 31-21. The defense had also forced punts on four of the previous five EWU possessions.
But when EWU quarterback Gunner Talkington hit wideout Freddie Roberson for an 80-yard score and Nolan Ulm for an 8-yard touchdown to take a 35-31 lead in the fourth quarter, MSU needed some playmakers to step up.
It didn’t help that Chambers then threw an interception into heavy traffic on 4th-and-goal with 3 minutes, 52 seconds left to play. That was also the first turnover of the game.
That’s when the MSU defense stepped in. On the very next play, EWU running back Micah Smith ran to his left and fumbled as he was tackled by MSU defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez. Okada recovered the ball amid a pileup. After review, MSU retained possession.
“That’s as clutch of a play as you can make in that situation,” Okada said. “We needed the ball back and we get it back (right there).”
Chambers followed it up with a 13-yard run up the middle for a touchdown — his ninth rushing score of the season.
“I was just like, ‘This is a gift right here. This is a blessing,’” Chambers said. “I’m glad that we could capitalize on that and I’m so thankful because up until that point there were no turnovers.”
The defense made another play later to seal it — a controversial interception by “Mike” linebacker Danny Uluilakepa on a ball intended for Ulm on an EWU 4th-and-14. Ulm looked like he initially caught the ball but was hit by Okada and Tyson Pottenger. Pottenger was filling in at free safety for Jeffrey Manning Jr., who was out with a head injury suffered in last week’s game.
The ball popped out and into Uluilakepa’s hands. It was called an interception on the field, but after review the EWU offense and MSU defense came back out. The refs then announced the play stands. MSU ball.
Okada said he was trying to stay “even-keeled” as a team captain no matter what the call was.
“It’s just the mentality of like, all right, you’ve got to switch from, ‘Oh that’s a bad call’ to ‘Let’s go make a stop,’” Okada said. “So that’s kind of why we’re out there. Kind of a wild situation. They ultimately got the call right, so it’s good.”
Okada said after the game that it wasn’t “the prettiest sight,” but a win is a win — especially in a venue that MSU had never won twice in a row at until Saturday.
It’s clear this defense doesn’t resemble the historic 2021 squad. Players like Troy Andersen and Daniel Hardy don’t come around every year, though, and that’s not a knock against this current team. It’s just the reality of the situation.
The offense is banged up as well, especially now that Mellott will most likely miss next week’s primetime home matchup with UC Davis.
But MSU found ways to win when it mattered Saturday. That matters. The 2022 season is still relatively young, but this was a statement win after a blowout that proved maybe this team isn’t as broken as some thought.
“I can’t say enough just about our willingness to hang in there and believe,” Vigen said. “These are the types of wins that you can really build off of. Now I know there are going to be plenty of things to look at in film and say, ‘OK, we need to improve here and improve there.’
“But you win a game on the road, in a place that’s really hard to win, you can’t take that for granted.”
