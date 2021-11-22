Montana State sees first-round bye in FCS playoffs as 'great advantage' By VICTOR FLORES 406mtsports.com Nov 22, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Montana State receiver Nate Stewart catches a touchdown pass Saturday against Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Montana State running back Isaiah Ifanse runs Saturday against Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State is seeded behind two Big Sky teams in the FCS playoffs.MSU (9-2, 7-1 Big Sky) received the No. 8 seed in the FCS playoff bracket, revealed Sunday morning. The seed means a first-round bye for the Bobcats.Their first playoff game will take place at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at Bobcat Stadium against the winner of UT Martin (9-2) and Missouri State (8-3). If Montana State wins that second-round game, it will advance to the quarterfinals. “We’re excited. We’re happy,” Bobcats senior offensive lineman Lewis Kidd said Sunday. “Obviously to be seeded is a blessing and just a super great advantage. Being able to go in and get a first-round bye is huge.”It’s MSU’s third straight season in the playoffs, matching the longest streak in program history. The Bobcats also reached the postseason from 2010-12. Brent Vigen is the first MSU head coach to take the team to the playoffs in his first season.Ahead of the Bobcats are Big Sky champion Sacramento State (9-2, 8-0), the No. 4 seed, and rival Montana (9-2, 6-2), which was seeded sixth. The Grizzlies beat MSU 29-10 Saturday in Missoula.“Obviously with how yesterday played out wasn’t what we wanted, but it is what it is. We’ve got to count our blessings,” Kidd said. “It’s a new season starting today. Everybody’s 0-0, and we’ve got to play like that.”The loss ended the Bobcats’ nine-game winning streak. They lost their season opener at FBS Wyoming 19-16. Two of their wins came against then-ranked Big Sky teams on the road: No. 19 Weber State and No. 5 Eastern Washington.“I think our body of work ultimately garnered that seed, and we’re really excited about it,” Vigen said Sunday.UM also received a bye and will host the winner of Northern Iowa (6-5) and Eastern Washington (9-2, 6-2) at 7 p.m. Dec. 3. EWU, which will host UNI at 2 p.m. Saturday, beat the Griz 34-28 in Cheney, Washington, on Oct. 2. Defending FCS champion Sam Houston is the No. 1 seed, followed by North Dakota State and James Madison. Villanova is No. 5, and East Tennessee State is No. 7.UC Davis was the fifth Big Sky team to make the playoffs, a record for the conference. The Aggies (8-3, 5-3) will face South Dakota State (8-3) in the first round at 1 p.m. Saturday. The winner will play at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at Sac State, which beat UC Davis 27-7 Saturday to earn the outright conference title.The Bobcats were seeded fifth in 2019 and reached the FCS semifinals, where they lost to eventual champion NDSU 42-14. The Griz, who lost to MSU 48-14 that season, received the No. 6 seed and lost to No. 3 Weber State (also a Big Sky program) 17-10 in the quarterfinals.A win over UM on Saturday likely would have given the Bobcats a top-two seed and home games throughout the playoffs until the title game. If they win Dec. 4, they could play at Sam Houston in the quarterfinals on Dec. 10 or 11.Montana State has never played UT Martin or Missouri State, which will face off at 2 p.m. Saturday in Springfield, Missouri. Vigen is familiar with Missouri State from his time coaching at NDSU.The Bears finished second to NDSU in the Missouri Valley this season. They lost their season opener 23-16 at Oklahoma State, which is now ranked No. 7 in the FBS, and fell at NDSU 27-20 and at Youngstown State (3-7) 41-33.Missouri State is coached by Bobby Petrino, a longtime college coach who also worked in the NFL for multiple years.“Coach Petrino taking over has quickly taken that program in a different direction,” Vigen said. “The Missouri Valley is always a very tough conference, so to come out of that like they did, credit to Missouri State.”Petrino was born in Lewistown, grew up in Butte and moved to Helena in fifth grade. His first coaching job was at Carroll College, where his father, Bob, coached for 26 seasons.“We’re fired up about it,” Petrino said Sunday, via the Springfield News-Leader. “To have a home game is great. We thought maybe we’d get in the eight and have a bye but we get to play at home and if we win that one we get to go to my home state back in Montana. We’re really excited about it.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Seed Bye Coaching Job Playoff Sport First Round Home Game Sam Houston Recommended for you