Contemplating his vast number of options, Jeff Choate audibly exhaled and pondered for a little bit longer.
During a virtual press conference on Monday, Montana State’s head football coach was energetic while he joked around. He suggested the Bobcats should face rival Montana in Butte, charge $10,000 per ticket and the winner of the game should earn the money from attendance.
He was also solemn when he discussed the issues his sport faces in the near future. One of the last questions may have been the most difficult for Choate to answer. He was asked how he’ll spend his Saturdays this fall with no football.
He will have no opponents to lose sleep over. No game plans to meticulously refine. No rival to study.
“I don’t know man, 42 years of falls centered around this game, I don’t know. That’s a really good question,” Choate said. “I’m sad for this whole situation, but there are some bigger tragedies in life, and we’ll get through it. Really, I shouldn’t be sad. … I can do whatever I want. How about that?”
The Big Sky had allowed for the possibility of playing nonconference contests this fall. However, Dixie State, MSU’s last remaining opponent on its fall slate, said Wednesday it would also move its football season to the spring. For now, the Bobcats won’t play this year.
Choate believes college football will survive without a season for now. But he prefaced that by saying an in-depth plan will be essential for the spring. As the NCAA delayed decisions the past few weeks, Choate began to resent the ensuing uncertainty.
He has stressed his players need stability. They should know what to expect moving forward, he said. He’s open to simply canceling a football season this school year and next playing in the fall of 2021 if that provides his program clarity.
“We can’t just jump back into this sort of limbo that we’ve been in for quite some time,” Choate said. “... I do feel like we’ll lose some kids (who decide to stop playing) potentially, but we’re going to lose a lot more if we keep them on this hamster wheel and nobody knows what the heck is going on. So whatever this next move is, it’s really critical for our game in the short run.
“In the long run, there’ll be some changes that take place in college football, but I think the game will survive this pandemic and the other things that are going on in the game, but it’s going to take a lot longer to get back if we keep screwing up. The indecision creates the anxiety.”
The Bobcats began working out on a voluntary basis in June. In late July, the team could begin some required activities like in-person meetings, walkthroughs and strength and conditioning training.
But Choate said that became “stale.” Only so much work could be done with certain health restrictions in place.
Last Friday was the first day the Bobcats could begin practice. That morning, the Big Sky officially released its plans to play football in the spring.
“That’s the stuff that created the frustration,” Choate said. “Here we are on a day literally that’s been circled on the calendar for nine months, and they go, ‘Hey, by the way, we’re going to push back to the spring.’”
Because this year’s spring practices had also been axed, Choate wanted the Bobcats to at least run through some activities together. They practiced for four days then stopped, allowing players to prepare themselves for classes on campus.
Choate also didn’t want to boost the possibility of spreading the coronavirus among players. While he was confident in the “bubble” his program could establish for the team, he also realized how complicated move-in week would be, especially for freshmen living in dorms.
So for MSU’s most recent practice on Monday, coaches designed a scrimmage for the younger players. Returners like RJ Fitzgerald and Ty Okada called plays. Choate hoped the light-hearted atmosphere lifted spirits.
“Honestly, it was perfect. We are now undefeated in the 2020 season,” Choate quipped. “We’re going to claim another state championship, and because we were the last team practicing in the Big Sky, we’re going to claim the Big Sky championship as well. We’ll order some rings and have some T-shirts done.”
Choate’s tone quickly shifted after that. He reiterated how bringing players back to campus gave them more access to necessities like food and shelter, which has long been a concern for him. The program can also offer health services or additional help if any player contracts COVID-19 and needs to self-isolate.
Choate stressed how MSU could provide that with its resources available.
“We wanted to meet their basic needs and give them a sense of normalcy and togetherness,” Choate said. “And then from the football perspective, hey, we did build some skill. We got better.”
Choate wanted to avoid team injuries so he didn’t ask his more experienced players to go through contact drills. Still, gathering the Bobcats together, as they ordinarily would be in August, was important to Choate.
The coach also admitted he simply wanted to spend time with his players. He was proud his team practiced at least a little bit while following health protocols. He believes it’s a sign the Bobcats take pride in the state of the program.
But weather could be problematic for the Bobcats at that point. And if spring games are delayed any more, that would limit the window the team could recover and prepare for the fall of 2021.
Choate doesn’t believe a spring season should harm the chances of playing the following autumn.
“I think we can all survive a year without (football), but two falls is going to be devastating to our game and possibly to a lot of athletic departments and programs nationwide,” Choate said. “I think whatever we choose to do in the spring cannot be at the expense of a full legitimate season in the fall of 2021.”
“There’s just a lot of unknowns,” he added. “… That’s the one thing we cannot do. We cannot screw up the fall.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.