This time around, Ty Okada smiled and gave a more honest answer to a question he’s been repeatedly asked.
The Montana State safety played quarterback in high school in Minnesota. How much did that translate to his performance in the secondary? He used to say it helped him understand defensive strategy.
Okada laughed this time. He confessed he didn’t read opposing defenses often, so it didn’t help him much.
“The one thing for sure is decision making,” Okada continued. “You’ve got to be a leader out there.”
That particular skill is important for the Bobcats now. He’s one of the few defensive backs with considerable experience. Not only that, everyone is adjusting to a new defensive scheme.
MSU’s secondary will have another chance to coalesce during the Sonny Holland Classic spring scrimmage at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Bobcats defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Freddie Banks said the game-like environment could provide pivotal lessons.
Okada noted MSU’s safeties showed moments of potential and weakness during their intrasquad scrimmages. His goal for his position group Saturday: minimize mental errors and communicate effectively so everyone works cohesively.
“No matter what, when people turn on our film,” Okada said, “I want people to see a competitive secondary and a very physical secondary.”
“I definitely want to continue that standard we’ve had of great leaders, great players at the safety position,” Okada said. “So just trying to keep that standard, and hopefully that’ll teach a lot of the younger guys as well and we can continue to have great play at the safety position.”
With the arrival of head coach Brent Vigen and Banks, the Bobcats are also installing a new defensive scheme which will heavily involve four down linemen.
Okada has embraced the adjustment. He’s being asked to take on more responsibilities in MSU’s run defense. This requires knowing where all of his teammates line up and where they’re going.
“The D-line wins you a lot of games, but if you’re not good in the secondary, it’ll lose you some games. You’ll start giving up explosive (plays), you’ll start giving up touchdowns easy,” Banks said. “The secondary is really important. I’ve been coaching the secondary my whole career. We plan on being really dominant here.”
Jeffrey Manning, though he has yet to play for MSU after transferring from Oregon State following the 2019 season, and Okada are staples for the team’s safeties. MSU assistant defensive backs coach Kyle Risinger called them “old reliables.”
Okada desires to be someone younger players can turn to as they try to understand the team’s new system.
“Before you hold other people accountable, you have to show you hold yourself accountable and that you do things right and you show them how the program does it,” he said. “You build that relationship, and in turn I think that really helps. It’s getting to know guys.”
He wants to be known for his physicality. Vigen noted Okada could be MSU’s leading tackler, a feat Konkol accomplished in 2018.
“Ty has a real nose for the ball,” Vigen said. “He’s really smart. And he’s a tremendous leader. I think at that position, whether it’s strong safety or free safety, you need those attributes. A guy that can tackle, that can cover a variety of offensive players, and I think Ty is certainly adept to that.”
Manning, a junior, was OSU’s primary nickelback as a redshirt freshman and recorded 35 tackles, one for loss, and a pass breakup in 12 games and two starts. His playing time declined as a sophomore before his departure.
Manning has impressed his coaches and teammates this spring.
“He brings a lot of athleticism, a lot of energy,” Okada said. “I love playing with him so far. He’s a really smart kid, a really instinctive player. He makes plays. Him and I click really well.”
Vigen said the team is still trying to identify who will play more at nickelback or whether anyone should switch between safety and cornerback. They also still have plenty more to learn about the defensive scheme.
Still, MSU’s coaches are impressed by the depth at the position.
“We’ve got a talented group,” Banks said. “I’m excited about the secondary.”
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.