Montana State added nonconference opponents through the 2025 season, the school announced Friday.
All of MSU’s upcoming games are against Division I programs. Some of the contests had already been lined up previously.
Of the new opponents, MSU will be paid $360,000 to play at New Mexico in 2024.
The Bobcats previously had FBS games lined up at Wyoming for their 2021 season opener which originally guaranteed $425,000 and at Oregon State on Sept. 17, 2022, which was to earn MSU $675,000.
The Bobcats, in 2022, have a home game against Morehead (Kentucky) State on Sept. 3, for which MSU was to pay $250,000.
This upcoming season, the Bobcats play at Mountain West opponent Wyoming, a return for new MSU head coach and former Cowboys offensive coordinator Brent Vigen, on Sept. 4. Then the Bobcats host Drake on Sept. 11 and San Diego on Sept. 18.
The Bobcats host McNeese State to open the 2022 season and then Morehead State a week later. MSU will play at Oregon State of the Pac-12 on Sept. 17.
In 2023, the Bobcats host Dixie State on Sept. 2. This will be MSU’s first games against a Western Athletic Conference opponent in the league’s FCS reboot and will be the first matchup between those schools since DSU’s transition to Division I. MSU then plays at FCS powerhouse South Dakota State on Sept. 9 before returning home to play Stetson (DeLand, Florida) on Sept. 16.
In 2024, the Bobcats travel to New Mexico of the Mountain West on Aug. 24 and to Dixie State on Aug. 31. While MSU has an open week on Sept. 7, it will host Stephen F. Austin on Sept. 14.
The Bobcats begin the 2025 season at Pac-12 opponent Oregon on Aug. 30. They then host SDSU on Sept. 6, play at Stephen F. Austin on Sept. 13 and then return home to play Drake on Sept. 20.
MSU athletic director Leon Costello said in Friday’s news release the Big Sky schedule has not yet been set beyond the 2021 season.
“By focusing on Division I opponents, our future schedules will prepare us for Big Sky Conference play and the FCS playoffs,” Costello said. “Bobcat fans will see some great opponents in Bobcat Stadium and in the region when we travel. I am excited to renew some old rivalries and to have the opportunity to start some new ones.”
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.