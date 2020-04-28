Montana State added a Pac-12 opponent Tuesday when the Bobcats and Oregon each announced MSU’s trip to Eugene’s Autzen Stadium in 2025.
The Bobcats will open the 2025 season against the Ducks on Aug. 30, MSU’s second ever visit to Eugene. The Ducks beat MSU 27-14 on Sept. 20, 1947, to open that campaign.
This is MSU’s fourth upcoming FBS game. The Bobcats are slated to play at Utah this year, at Wyoming in 2021 and at Oregon State in 2022.
