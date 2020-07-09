Redshirting last season, Jaharie Martin was eager to take the field more often. In glimpses, the young Montana State running back showed capable of fitting in with the Big Sky’s leading rushing attack.
Jimmy Beal will be in his first season coaching MSU’s running backs. But having played for the Bobcats before, he realizes how important the ground game is for the program.
Beal believes the outcomes of Bobcat games are in the hands of running backs. And he embraces that pressure.
“My biggest thing is I know and I study what our guys do well,” Beal said in February. “I’ve got to put those guys in really good positions for our program and allow them to play as fast as they can.”
The fate of college football is still uncertain during the coronavirus pandemic, and at least one MSU player has tested positive with COVID-19. However, if the 2020 season is played, the Bobcats hope to find the best situations for their versatile running backs to succeed.
In 2019 with Matt Miller as MSU’s offensive coordinator and DeNarius McGhee coaching running backs, the Bobcats led the Big Sky and were eighth in the FCS with 258.1 rushing yards per game. They also set a single-season school record with 3,871 rushing yards as a team.
Eight Bobcats totaled at least 100 yards for the season with none eclipsing 1,000. MSU’s leading rusher, Logan Jones with 915 yards, is gone. But the Bobcats do return most of those leading contributors on the ground.
Isaiah Ifanse is the leader among them. In 2018, he broke MSU’s single-season freshman rushing record with 1,057 yards. While limited by injury last year, he ended up second on the team with 813 rushing yards, averaging 6.5 yards per carry, and six touchdowns. He set school playoff records for rushing yards in a game and career.
The Bobcats will be without Travis Jonsen, a first-team all-Big Sky selection who totaled 526 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground last season. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They will also be without Troy Andersen, an all-American athlete who was third on the team with seven rushing touchdowns to go with 336 yards. He plans to redshirt in 2020 as he recovers from an offseason surgery.
Andersen and Jonsen weren’t full-time running backs but added to MSU’s arsenal of offensive weapons. No other Bobcat carried the ball more than 61 times in 2019, but many others took turns as lead backs last season.
Upcoming sophomore Lane Sumner was fourth on the team with 424 rushing yards and five touchdowns while averaging 7 yards a carry. Upcoming junior Shane Perry ran for 226 yards and two touchdowns on 4.9 yards per attempt.
Then two redshirts, DeMareus Hosey and Martin, each played in four games, gaining pivotal experience which could help them this year.
“For me myself, I feel like I bring the power aspect,” Martin said. “You’ve got DeMareus Hosey who’s got a little bit of both. He’s got the power and speed. Everybody knows Isaiah Ifanse. He’s just a dog. Shane and Lane, they contributed a lot last year, too. So I think we have a lot of potential in that room.”
While Martin views himself primarily as a short-yardage ball carrier, MSU’s coaches have told their running backs to diversify their skill sets. Martin, for instance, could be asked to catch passes out of the backfield and operate on inside and outside zone runs.
Bobcats offensive coordinator Justin Udy noted how crucial versatility is. With a mix of veterans and youth, the team is loaded with players competing for every carry possible.
And with more trustworthy backs, this provides the Bobcats with depth and flexibility. They don’t have to depend on any one person in a particular game or situation. And if any face injury issues, as many did during the 2019 season, others will be ready to step in.
“Those are guys that are revved up and ready to go,” Udy said. “All I’ve seen is motivated guys who are ready to carry the ball for the organization. We’ll do everything we can to put our best players in space with the football and give them the opportunity to really show what they can do.”
MSU tight ends coach Nate Potter mentioned, when talking about his own position group, how the Bobcats would be willing to experiment with personnel packages.
The coaches have had more time to work on new ground-game schematics in hopes of finding the “next evolution” to the run game, Potter added.
Similar to Miller, Udy wants to move MSU’s running backs around in the formation. He believes some can split out wide, catch passes and thrive in open space. Others may be more efficient simply running between the tackles.
“I’m excited for them because I know how much work they put into it,” Udy said. “There are a lot of weapons that we’re very excited about.”
Martin believes the potential of his position group is high because of the adaptable talents of his teammates. The Bobcats want to identify ways they can maximize the abilities of their running backs, similar to previous years.
“I’m excited for those guys coming back, what we do offensively, what we’ll do with their skill sets,” Udy said. “The running back position is so versatile in the offense and what you ask them to do. … It’s nice having that many weapons back there at one time.”
When MSU head coach Jeff Choate chose Beal to replace McGhee, who left for a job with the Houston Texans, he wanted someone with new ideas. He hoped Beal would bring fresh insight to even small things like footwork or tweaks on run-pass option plays.
But that was all with the intent of sticking to the team’s run-first identity.
“I kind of see us having the same tradition we always have,” Beal said.
