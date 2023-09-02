Let the news come to you

Tommy Mellott broke out of the pocket on third-and-12, feeling the pressure from the Utah Tech defensive front.

The Montana State quarterback scrambled to his right, looking for either an option downfield or a chance to break free with his elite speed. This time, Mellott chose the first option, lofting up a pass to running back Jared White down the sideline. White out-jumped his defender, linebacker Jared Fotu, turned and walked into the end zone for the 47-yard touchdown.

MSU coaches and players emphasized throughout fall camp that they wanted to pass more in 2023. The Bobcats still leaned more on the run against the Trailblazers with 407 total rushing yards, but still kept a balanced attack through the air (231 passing yards) on plays like White’s TD.


