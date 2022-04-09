With starting running back Isaiah Ifanse out for the spring as he recovers from offseason surgery, it has opened the door for other running backs to step up and take more reps in Montana State’s practices.
Head coach Brent Vigen has emphasized the importance of building depth at all positions, especially after last season when freshman quarterback Tommy Mellott stepped in to play a crucial role in the Bobcats’ run to the FCS national title game.
Fast forward to this spring and, along with Ifanse, rising sophomore Elijah Elliott has been sidelined with a hamstring injury. Vigen said MSU is hopeful Elliott will be able to practice and scrimmage with the team next week.
Last season, Ifanse rushed for a program single-season record 1,623 yards along with 10 rushing touchdowns. With him and Elliott — who ranked third on the team in rushing last season with 325 yards — sidelined, it’s a “next man up” mentality for MSU this spring, said rising junior running back Lane Sumner.
“Running back is a very physical position,” he said. “It tends to get a lot of guys injured. It’s definitely somewhere we need to develop depth, not just have one guy get a bunch of carries and not end up being healthy towards the end of the season.
“If we can do what we can to help whoever that one is to be able to stay healthy and be available whenever we need them, I think that’s the big goal.”
It’s been a combined effort thus far, with DeMareus Hosey, Jaalen Rening, Garrett Coon, Nolan Iverson and Sumner — who dealt with injuries throughout last season — getting extra reps in practice. The group also got a chance to get some live reps in MSU’s closed scrimmage on Friday.
The team had run through some 7 on 7 and 11 on 11 drills earlier in spring, but this was the closest to game action for MSU since the national championship in January. Vigen said Sumner broke off the longest run of the day among the group, and that Coon also had a strong showing.
Sumner, who had 141 rushing yards last season, added that the scrimmage showed there are some things schematically he can still improve on, which has been a focus throughout the spring for him.
“I think most of my progression (during spring ball) is definitely on the mental side of it,” Sumner said. “Getting extra meeting time with (running backs coach Jimmy) Beal, talking through my role and understanding the offensive scheme in general and not just my specific role.”
Another key aspect to building up Sumner and the rest of this running back group is establishing a rapport with the offensive line. Center Justus Perkins, a rising redshirt sophomore, said the running backs are like “little brothers” to the offensive line.
“We always joke with each other,” Perkins said. “They treat us nice. They understand that they can’t do it without us and we do what we can for them.”
Perkins added that on the field it’s also important to have proper timing between those two groups in the backfield.
“You’ve got to know when they’re going to get the ball, so how long the double team is that you have to work the linebackers, stuff like that,” Perkins said. “So once you get in a rhythm with the running back, that’s when you can really have a good running game.”
And that’s what MSU has been known for in recent years. Sumner said he takes pride in adding to the legacy of rushers at Montana State.
“I mean, Troy Andersen’s run the ball here, Isaiah Ifanse’s run the ball here, Tommy Mellott’s run the ball here,” Sumner said. “There’s some big names that have toted the rock here. I think it’s really special whenever you get to carry the ball, you represent Montana State.”
Maintaining that standard starts with the work put in this spring. What helps, Sumner said, is not having to also learn an entirely new offense again.
“I think this is the first time that we’ve had the same system going into the spring since I’ve been here,” Sumner said.
That allows more time for this group to grow, take advantage of those extra reps and continually improve on things like perimeter blocking and consistency.
“Other than that, just (focus on) running hard and making plays and making dudes miss,” Sumner said.