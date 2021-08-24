top story Montana State running back Elijah Elliott could provide dynamic threat By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Aug 24, 2021 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Montana State running back Elijah Elliott runs through drills during camp Aug. 11 at Bobcat Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More drills. More pass catching. More playbook studying. Elijah Elliott hoped it all would be worth it.Elliott signed with MSU over a year ago but has yet to play a down for the Bobcats, as the coronavirus pandemic barred them from competing in 2020. The Portland, Oregon, native called the past year challenging. He was expecting to play by now.Yet with that time off, the young Montana State running back viewed it as an opportunity to improve. He honed his skills so whenever he did have a chance, he was ready. “I have to get better and not complain about it,” Elliott said. “Just make adjustments. That's what football is all about is making adjustments. So I just kept that mindset that I'm going to make adjustments every day and just get better.”The Bobcats have been impressed with Elliott thus far. He’s shined during scrimmages and is listed as the team’s second running back behind Isaiah Ifanse.The Bobcats paced the Big Sky and were eighth in the FCS with 258.1 rushing yards per game on their way to establishing a single-season program record with 3,871 yards in 2019. Though it’s been two years and Brent Vigen is now head coach, the Bobcats don’t appear to shy away from that offensive focus.This is why Elliott could provide a substantial impact immediately, though he’s considered a true freshman. During Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage, he took 12 carries for 89 yards and had three runs go 15 or more yards.Vigen said Elliott, at 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, won’t be depended on as an inside runner every snap. But MSU players and coaches have taken note of Elliot’s speed and elusiveness on the perimeter. Those skills could serve as a curveball against opposing defenses.“He’s got the ability to get out in the open and make a play,” Vigen said. “He's become more complete. … He's just consistent with his footwork and his aiming point and his reads, and I think from a pass protection standpoint he's capable.” Buy Now Montana State running back Elijah Elliott runs through drills during camp Aug. 11 at Bobcat Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Elliott said he’s been dreaming of playing college football his whole life. So to be considered for as large of a role already is “a dream come true,” he said.Vigen utilized run-first offenses at North Dakota State and Wyoming. There will likely be plenty of opportunities to run the ball for the Bobcats.Vigen anticipates MSU’s running backs to total close to 30 carries per outing depending on the script of a game. That doesn’t include MSU’s quarterback or other skill positions. Vigen figured those attempts will be “well distributed” among Ifanse, Elliott and Lane Sumner, who also was involved in MSU’s rushing attack in 2019. The coach added Elliott complements Ifanse’s style well.“He's just a great player,” Ifanse said. “He's always bringing the energy when we’re flat and saying words of encouragement. And then on the field, he tears it up.” Buy Now Montana State running back Elijah Elliott talks to the media Aug. 5. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle As a senior at Portland Central Catholic, Elliott rushed for 1,073 yards on 135 carries and was first-team all-conference. In the Class 6A championship, he rushed for 90 yards and three touchdowns and caught four passes for 51 yards. In his career, Elliott rushed for 2,816 yards and 41 touchdowns.Elliott was drawn to the atmosphere of the Bobcats’ program. He said MSU will “play a big part in me maturing into being a young man.”“He's a determined, competitive guy,” Vigen said. “When you put the ball in his hands, I think he's going to do something with it. He's going to compete. … I appreciate his progress and his maturity for how young he is.” Buy Now Montana State running back Elijah Elliott runs through drills during camp Aug. 11 at Bobcat Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Bobcats offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright compared Elliot’s capabilities to that of a wide receiver, making him a dynamic threat on the ground and through the air. On top of that, he called the young running back one of the most coachable players on the team, which is different for one his age.Elliott said his strength is his work ethic."I give 110% every time I step out on the field," Elliott said. "I'm just going to give effort every time."Elliott hopes to one day play professionally. But he hasn't given his career goals much thought. He wants to enjoy playing and winning with his teammates who he considers brothers now.He may finally have that chance. Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. 