Elijah Elliott and his brother, Deante Strickland, were extremely competitive growing up.
Strickland, being five years older, would always push Elliott to aim higher on and off the the football field and basketball court.
“Just seeing what he could do, I was just like, ‘I want to do that and I want to do it better,’” Elliott said.
That came into play during the brothers’ impromptu wrestling matches around the house — much to the chagrin of their mother. Strickland won most rounds. But when Elliott hit a growth spurt after turning 15, little brother got the upper hand.
“I just picked him up, slammed him down,” Elliott said. “The one time I got him.”
Elliott said that Strickland made him tough and loved him deeply.
“He was a great big brother to me,” Elliott said.
It’s clear when talking to Elliott how much his older brother still means to him, three-plus years after Strickland’s passing. Strickland was killed on Aug. 2, 2019, right before his final year at Portland State and Elliott’s senior year at nearby Central Catholic High.
“That day was the worst day of my life,” Elliott said.
Leaving a legacy
Deante Strickland was a standout athlete at Central Catholic in both football and basketball, being named an All-state player in both sports. He helped lead the Rams to a state football title his senior year.
Central Catholic head football coach Steve Pyne, who coached both Strickland and Elliott, remembers Strickland’s smile. That’s something the brothers shared, he said.
“Strick was just a great kid,” Pyne said. “A lot of fun to be around, hard working, really athletic and well-liked by everybody.”
Strickland received a positive approval rating throughout the Portland community, and would “light up any kind of room,” Elliott said.
“He just impacted everybody’s life that he’d meet in a positive way,” Elliott said. “He inspired everybody to be better and just work harder.”
Strickland later played basketball at Casper College in Wyoming for two seasons before transferring to Portland State. During his two seasons with the Vikings (2017-19), Strickland was a key reserve off the bench, averaging 7.4 points, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game, while shooting 38.8% from 3-point range and 40.8% from the floor.
Elliott said it meant everything to see his brother play at the college level.
“We just always talked about it growing up,” Elliott said. “He’s going to play basketball, I’m going to play football at some college, and we’re just going to be great for our family.”
In an interview with Portland State Athletics, Strickland said his favorite memory at PSU was hitting the go-ahead shot in a road game against Weber State with Portland Trailblazers point guard Damian Lillard sitting in the front row.
Strickland was planning to use a fifth year of eligibility to play football for the Vikings in fall 2019. Elliott said what stood out most about Strickland as an athlete was his work ethic, like when Strickland would regularly get shots up at a nearby basketball court growing up.
“He was constantly working on his craft, constantly working on his game, trying to get better,” Elliott said. “And I’m still trying to get like him in that way.”
Fulfilling the promise
As that fall of 2019 approached, Elliott remembers talking with Strickland about bringing home a state championship. Another way he could be like his brother. It was the last conversation between the two.
On Aug. 2, Elliott was hanging out with his friend Miles Jackson, Elliott’s teammate at both Central Catholic and Montana State. Elliott remembers getting calls from family members, asking where he was at and saying something was wrong.
“And then one of my cousins told me, ‘I think Tay got hurt. I think he’s gone,’” Elliott said.
Strickland died that day at 22 years old. Elliott was 17.
While he and his family worked through grief and disbelief of the situation, Elliott said the Portland community “had our back,” especially the Central Catholic football team.
“(We told Elliott) ‘Hey man, just know that you have a lot of people who love you, who want you to be successful, that want you to know that we’re here to support you with whatever you need,’” Pyne said.
Elliott said he deeply appreciated the love and support, especially since the death of a family member makes it easy to feel alone.
“It just gave you a reason to keep fighting,” Elliott said.
During that senior year, Strickland was on Elliott’s mind every day. He missed having his brother around for events like his senior prom — even though it was canceled due to COVID-19 — and remembered Strickland’s own successes while at Central Catholic.
Elliott also switched his football jersey number to 11 to honor Strickland, who wore that number at PSU. It’s a number that all of the athletes in his family have worn, including his cousin, Aaron Miles, a former point guard at Kansas.
At the end of the 2019 football season — in what Pyne called one of those “magical years with a magical group of kids” — Elliott helped lead the Rams to a 49-28 win over Lake Oswego to win the Class 6A state title. He finished the game with 90 rushing yards for three touchdowns, along with four catches for 51 yards.
Elliott said he couldn’t help but cry when his team won state.
“It meant everything to me, especially with my last conversation with Deante being about winning state,” Elliott said. “That was my promise to him. I was going to win state for him.”
‘He’s forever going to live in me’
The next goal was to play Division I college football. Elliott got the chance to play at MSU, achieving his dream during the 2021 season after missing out in 2020 due to the pandemic.
In his freshman year, while backing up All-American running back Isaiah Ifanse, Elliott finished with 319 rushing yards on 62 carries, as well as 16 catches for 163 receiving yards and a touchdown.
MSU running backs coach Jimmy Beal called Elliott “a guy that can do it all,” and was pleased to see Elliott’s growth throughout that first year.
Elliott also formed new bonds with his MSU teammates that season. It helped having childhood friend Jackson alongside him, but he also grew closer to wide receiver Willie Patterson, who also lost his brother. Elliott also looks at Ifanse as a mentor and “big brother.”
“I have a lot of people on the team that I trust and I know if I need something or I need someone to talk to, they’re there for me,” Elliott said.
Meanwhile, back in Portland, his mother looked for ways to honor Strickland. What she landed on was StrickCity Legacy, a non-profit organization to both remember Strickland and help kids achieve their athletic dreams in the Portland community.
“We want to make sure every kid that has a goal can see a finish line to meet those goals,” the organization’s website states.
The idea for StrickCity Legacy came during Strickland’s senior year at PSU, when the family showed up with banners and shirts that said “StrickCity” in green and white lettering. Since Strickland’s passing, the organization hosts fundraising events throughout Portland, along with selling hats, hoodies and shirts on its website.
Elliott — who has StrickCity and the Portland skyline tattooed on his right bicep — said there are plans to form an AAU basketball team.
“We just want to make something that’s ugly into something very beautiful,” Elliott said. “Just let his legacy live on and make him proud in that way.”
Back in Bozeman, Elliott followed in his brother’s footsteps this past offseason with his work ethic. He bulked up to 195 pounds to stay healthy at what can be a punishing position.
“For him, it’s really become now about getting physically strong enough to be the guy and really assert his dominance because he’s gonna be pegged as a little scatback,” Beal said. “He’s not going to be able to lay the wood. But he’s able to take some pounding and do some running because that’s how Montana State football is.”
The success didn’t come early in the season, though. Even with four running backs sidelined with injuries, Elliott only had seven total carries for 36 rushing yards and two catches for 9 yards in the first three games.
Part of that came from facing a stout Oregon State defense in game three. It was also, as Elliott said, because it wasn’t his time yet. He and Beal put in extra work during practice and in the film room, continuing to build Elliott’s confidence.
Elliott also thought back to people doubting his brother because of his size (5-foot-10, 180 pounds) and ability, yet he kept working. Elliott did the same.
Then the Eastern Washington game happened.
In a 38-35 road victory over the Eagles, Elliott exploded for a career-high 156 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Elliott praised the blocking from the offensive line and wide receivers, particularly Ravi Alston on Elliott’s 45-yard touchdown run.
Beal was proud to see the work pay off in such a big way.
“It’s kind of great for me, where I’ve seen so much potential in him and I know his ability, and to really see it all just work itself out in the field, that’s just that ‘aha’ moment,” Beal said. “Just, ‘Ah, relief,’ because now there will be no doubt that Elijah can be a dominant running back at this level.”
Elliott’s continued playing a significant role in the offense. Through six games this season, Elliott has 333 rushing yards and a touchdown on 57 carries, along with six catches for 81 yards. He’s already surpassed his 2021 rushing total, and Beal said he’s looking for more explosive rushing scores out of Elliott.
He added that he wants Elliott to become a more physical runner and improve in pass protection. Elliott said he wants to continue contributing to the Bobcats’ offense any way he can.
He’ll also continue remembering and honoring his brother through his work ethic and how he treats people. Strickland is still on his mind every day, Elliott said, and he will never forget the impact his older brother had in making him the person he is today.
“That’s what I want because he’s forever going to live in me,” Elliott. “That’s how I’m going to remember him — doing the things that he taught me and just working hard.”
