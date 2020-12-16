As Jeff Choate displayed each graphic that had been prepared for Montana State’s signing day, the Bobcats head coach talked at length about the potential each prospect could bring to the program.
When he arrived at a familiar name, Choate lit up, clearly happy with the player he was about to introduce.
“My main man Jace Fitzgerald here,” Choate said with a grin. “... This is a long list of tremendous athletes we’ve been able to garner from Beaverhead County High School. It’s a program that I think mirrors us in terms of what we expect out of our kids: character, accountability, toughness, pride, loyalty.”
Fitzgerald was a standout player at Beaverhead before signing with the Bobcats. He likely could acclimate to MSU more easily because his brother, R.J. Fitzgerald, has already been on the team for a few years.
Jace wasn’t the only one with a recognizable name on MSU’s newest list of signees, which Choate talked about during a virtual press conference on Wednesday. The Bobcats inked nine players from Montana, and some of them have familial ties to the program.
“One of the things we talk about a lot is that level of commitment to being great,” Choate said. “And we’re committed to recruiting Montana, and I think that shows in this class.”
Bozeman’s Kenneth Eiden IV is one of the clear standouts for MSU’s incoming class. He was an all-Class AA first-team fullback and defensive end in 2020 and the state’s defensive MVP the year before. He received plenty of interest from FBS programs before he eventually chose the Bobcats.
His father played for the Bobcats in the early 1990s, which had made Eiden more eager to join the program. Choate called him the “most dominant player” in the state the past few seasons.
“I don’t know if there was anyone who was more disruptive than this young man in Montana the last three years,” Choate said.
“You put him on the edge of the defense, and nobody can really block him. He’s got tremendous power and explosion.”
Choate said MSU presented an offer to Eiden “very, very early” in his recruiting process. Though he traveled around the country to participate in camps at different FBS schools, Choate believed Eiden saw MSU as a security blanket. In the end, Eiden realized the Bobcats provided him everything he wanted.
That included, Choate said, upgraded facilities. The coach noted he can point to the construction of the Bobcat Athletic Complex, which is one of several projects being built at schools in the Big Sky Conference.
“I really do think our facility helped us out a lot,” Choate said. “The fact that we’re building that facility I think was a tipping point, not just for (Eiden) but for a number of these young men, knowing this university is going to invest in football.”
Choate said the Bobcats signed many in-state players in part because of recruiting restrictions in place by the NCAA during the coronavirus pandemic. Those rules forced coaches to cut back on visiting with players in person. Bobcats coaches committed their attention to players they had a chance to meet or evaluate in person. So camps MSU held for high school athletes before 2020 became important.
Choate said the Bobcats also wanted Treasure State athletes anyway because of their elevated level of talent this year. He pointed to Bozeman linebacker Luke Fedyk. Choate remembers thinking at MSU’s individual camps Fedyk was one of the best players at his position.
“He’s just a grinder,” Choate said. “Everything in our research showed he was one of the hardest working guys there is.”
With the recruiting restrictions in place, familiarity didn’t hurt. Choate noted Billings West’s Paul Brott impressed him, especially during the Class AA championship game this year. Brott is the younger brother of former MSU tight end Wilson Brott and all-American offensive tackle Mitch Brott.
“The way (Paul Brott) protected and blocked on the offensive line, and how disruptive he was on the defensive line in that game, speaks 100% to his competitiveness,” Choate said. “Quite honestly, it just didn’t feel right not having a Brott around the building this year. So we’re excited to add Paul.”
Eli Aby, a safety from Laurel, also knows the Bobcats well as his father was a coach at MSU.
As an all-Class A quarterback, Aby helped lead his team to its first state championship since 2002. Choate compared Aby to former all-American MSU safety Brayden Konkol.
“He’s a tremendous athlete overall,” Choate said. “He’s a guy who’s got a ton of ties here. … Infectious smile, great kid, tremendous family, and tough as nails.”
Choate noted MSU didn’t sign any players from California, Oregon and Washington. Those states have produced plenty of talent for the Bobcats recently. Choate pointed out athletes in those states didn’t play this fall, which partially made his staff turn its attention to other states.
Montana products were a known commodity, Choate said, and could fit the program more easily. This is why the Bobcats, similar to years before, made the state a priority.
“They’re right here in your backyard, so let’s not neglect them,” Choate said. “One of the silver linings of this recruiting thing was we knew who these kids were. We knew they fit us, and we didn’t really have the ability to go out and see what else was out there, so it made us stick a little closer to home and really examine the talent that’s right here in front of us. I do think it was a great year in Montana, and I think we benefited from that.”
