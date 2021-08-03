Timberline Skyview FOOTBALL07.JPG (copy)
This summer, Taylor Marcum has football practice for two hours in the morning. In the afternoon, he works out with his personal trainer. He then lifts weights before the end of the evening.

He’s toiled away since he first played the sport when he was in elementary school with the hopes of becoming a Division I football player.

“It’s finally paying off now,” he told the Chronicle in July. “It’s a dream come true.”

Marcum, a two-star running back according to 24/7 Sports from Timberline High in Boise, Idaho, committed to Montana State last month. He’s been both an all-state and all-conference performer in his career before his upcoming senior season.

“I committed kind of early, but my dream has always been to play D-I football,” he said. “I just secured a spot to play. (MSU) was the school for me.”

Marcum also had an offer from Idaho, and on Sunday he tweeted he had a visit at Boise State.

However, with Idaho and MSU being his primary options before that, he felt the Bobcats were the right fit.

He attended an MSU camp last month and made it an unofficial visit. He had primarily spoken with running backs coach Jimmy Beal and tight ends coach Nate Potter through his recruiting process. Meeting the MSU coaches in person sold him.

“I loved everything about the school, especially the coaching staff because they don’t just look at you as players,” Marcum said. “They’ll call me, text me … just asking how my day is going. They get to know me on a real personal level so that’s the main thing I liked about them.”

In 2020, Marcum accumulated 558 yards and nine touchdowns in a six-game season. At 6-foot, 185 pounds, he showed he has the speed to outrun defenders on the perimeter.

He said he was told by MSU’s coaches he would be an all-purpose back, so he would likely be brought in to be involved in the passing game. He said that is “exactly what I was looking for.”

Marcum also showcased vision on inside runs, as he identified and rushed through gaps quickly. His balance often kept him from being tackled easily or with just one defender. He also picked up blitzes as a blocker in the backfield and has the athleticism to be a threat as a returner on special teams.

“I like to think I outwork everybody,” Marcum said. “I’m not going to be the biggest or the strongest guy, but with my speed and what I’ve got, I’ll leave it all out there and do what I can.”

His junior season may have been different than expected, as workouts were altered and summers had to consist of player-run practices. But Marcum still found a way to remain dedicated to the game.

“It was rough for everyone,” he said. “It was an interesting season for sure.”

This made Marcum more grateful to have a chance to play for the Bobcats. So he intends on continuing to find ways to improve his skills.

“Whenever I can,” he said, “I’ve been putting in as much work as possible to make my dream come true.”

Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.

