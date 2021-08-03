top story Montana State receives commitment from two-star Idaho running back By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Aug 3, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Timberline running back Taylor Marcum (21) carries the ball last season. Jake King/Idaho Press Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This summer, Taylor Marcum has football practice for two hours in the morning. In the afternoon, he works out with his personal trainer. He then lifts weights before the end of the evening.He’s toiled away since he first played the sport when he was in elementary school with the hopes of becoming a Division I football player.“It’s finally paying off now,” he told the Chronicle in July. “It’s a dream come true.” Marcum, a two-star running back according to 24/7 Sports from Timberline High in Boise, Idaho, committed to Montana State last month. He’s been both an all-state and all-conference performer in his career before his upcoming senior season. Earlier this week, #MSUBobcatsFB picked up a commitment from Taylor Marcum. According to 24/7 Sports, he’s a two-star running back from Timberline High in Boise, Idaho, who also had an offer from Idaho. https://t.co/hHtP5vB0qH — Colton Pool (@CPoolReporter) July 24, 2021 “I committed kind of early, but my dream has always been to play D-I football,” he said. “I just secured a spot to play. (MSU) was the school for me.”Marcum also had an offer from Idaho, and on Sunday he tweeted he had a visit at Boise State. Thank you to the entire coaching staff for an amazing visit! #BleedBlue @AABroncoHC @WinstonVenable @KiyoshiHarris @2mattmiller @CoachTodd68 @elimandelBSU @VintagePlough @WillHallKTVB @KTVBSportsGuy @BrandonHuffman @Tline_Fball pic.twitter.com/WEdbJTqsRY — Taylor Marcum (@TaylorMarcum3) August 1, 2021 However, with Idaho and MSU being his primary options before that, he felt the Bobcats were the right fit.He attended an MSU camp last month and made it an unofficial visit. He had primarily spoken with running backs coach Jimmy Beal and tight ends coach Nate Potter through his recruiting process. Meeting the MSU coaches in person sold him.“I loved everything about the school, especially the coaching staff because they don’t just look at you as players,” Marcum said. “They’ll call me, text me … just asking how my day is going. They get to know me on a real personal level so that’s the main thing I liked about them.” Thank you MSU staff for all the support and letters. @KingJB01 @CoachPotter73 @bvigen @Coach__House @CoachUdy pic.twitter.com/8AbiBFMbI8 — Taylor Marcum (@TaylorMarcum3) July 25, 2021 In 2020, Marcum accumulated 558 yards and nine touchdowns in a six-game season. At 6-foot, 185 pounds, he showed he has the speed to outrun defenders on the perimeter.He said he was told by MSU’s coaches he would be an all-purpose back, so he would likely be brought in to be involved in the passing game. He said that is “exactly what I was looking for.”Marcum also showcased vision on inside runs, as he identified and rushed through gaps quickly. His balance often kept him from being tackled easily or with just one defender. He also picked up blitzes as a blocker in the backfield and has the athleticism to be a threat as a returner on special teams.“I like to think I outwork everybody,” Marcum said. “I’m not going to be the biggest or the strongest guy, but with my speed and what I’ve got, I’ll leave it all out there and do what I can.” Buy Now Timberline running back Taylor Marcum (21) takes a hand off last season. Brian Myrick/Idaho Press His junior season may have been different than expected, as workouts were altered and summers had to consist of player-run practices. But Marcum still found a way to remain dedicated to the game.“It was rough for everyone,” he said. “It was an interesting season for sure.”This made Marcum more grateful to have a chance to play for the Bobcats. So he intends on continuing to find ways to improve his skills."Whenever I can," he said, "I've been putting in as much work as possible to make my dream come true." Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.