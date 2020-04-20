Kevin Kassis’ lungs burned as he bolted up and down hills, finding anyway he could to push himself.
The former Montana State wide receiver was desperate for ways to improve, but avenues to do so kept closing off. He traveled across the country to keep his skills sharp.
He caught up with old high school teammates like Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book back home. Kassis confessed he was kicked off a field because of stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic.
Kassis remains determined to prove himself. He’s searched for the best available places to train during the virus outbreak. He eventually ended up at his family’s house in southern California, where weights awaited him in a garage.
“It’s been weird,” Kassis said, “especially during this time when you’re trying to get in the best shape you possibly can.”
Kassis, one of MSU’s all-time leaders in catches and receiving yards, hopes all of this elevates him for a professional career. The El Dorado, California, native is optimistic, with the NFL Draft beginning Thursday, that he’ll have a pro shot, even if that’s as an undrafted free agent.
Kassis was consistent throughout his Bobcats career while hauling in passes with a different starting quarterback at the beginning of each of his four years. He finished fourth all-time at MSU with 1,966 receiving yards and in career receptions with 152.
“When we needed him the most,” Bobcats head coach Jeff Choate said during the 2019 season, “he’s maximized his opportunity for sure.”
Kassis led the Bobcats in receiving yards and catches the past two seasons. While playing for a run-first program, Kassis showcased crisp route-running and dependable hands. At 6-foot, 205 pounds, he was a steady presence as a slot receiver.
MSU quarterback Tucker Rovig said he could always trust Kassis whenever the Bobcats did throw. When a defensive back was even slightly misaligned on Kassis before a snap, Rovig knew he could pass his way because he trusted his receiver would take advantage.
“He’s been big time. He makes some catches you probably don’t even see on ESPN Top 10,” Rovig said last season. “He’s just a guy I can always count on to come down with the ball.”
As soon as the Bobcats returned from their season-ending loss at North Dakota State in the FCS semifinals, Kassis shifted his focus to training for MSU’s pro day. He was happy it was later in April so he had more time to prepare.
He stressed workouts that built his speed and quickness. He felt like a track and field athlete more than a football player as he performed isolated single-leg and agility work. As brutal as the exercises were, he felt himself improve.
“Just really trying to emphasize getting faster and more explosive,” Kassis said, “because obviously that’s what all the testing is based around is how fast you can run and how far and how high you can jump.”
He regretted that MSU’s pro day was in April, however, when the coronavirus pandemic led to its cancellation. Kassis had to adjust.
Instead of a traditional pro day where NFL scouts were expected to show up, The Pitt ran its own virtual workout. According to its unofficial numbers, Kassis would’ve been at the top of his position group at the NFL Combine, which features the top college prospects in the country, in the 20-yard shuttle in 3.84 seconds. He also would’ve been second in the three-cone drill at 6.75 seconds, tied for third with 21 bench-press repetitions at 225 pounds, tied for seventh with a 39.5-inch vertical jump and 10th in the 40-yard dash at 4.45 seconds.
“They all turned out really well. I was happy about it,” Kassis said. “I would’ve liked to have been able to run some routes and do more football stuff in front of the scouts, but I was happy about getting the numbers and how it turned out.”
Kassis, an all-Big Sky third-team pick in 2019, had to continue to modify his development when The Pitt was closed down because of the pandemic.
With little access to weights, he shifted his training to football-specific workouts. He ran routes and caught passes from Book. He took up invites from friends to their garages for weight lifting. He ran up and down nearby hills when he could.
“Every day has been unpredictable,” Kassis said. “I’m just going day by day.”
Kassis said a few NFL teams have contacted him, but he hopes to hear from more. While he’s confident in his performances he put on tape during his MSU career, he’s aiming for the opportunity to prove his capabilities to teams in person.
But Kassis must wait for that shot. He’ll be working out in his makeshift gym in the meantime.
“I’m making the most of it,” Kassis said. “But I think it’ll all work out.”
