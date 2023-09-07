Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Even though he’d been cleared to play about a week before, Jared White stayed on the sideline at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

The Montana State running back had been nursing an ankle injury suffered in a week two win over Morehead State. He’d since shifted his focus to recovery and motivating his teammates away from the action.

That was especially true when MSU faced South Dakota State in an FCS semifinal game last December amid frigid weather — the official temperature at kickoff was 9 degrees — and a football field that resembled an ice skating rink.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

Tags

Recommended for you