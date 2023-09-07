Even though he’d been cleared to play about a week before, Jared White stayed on the sideline at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.
The Montana State running back had been nursing an ankle injury suffered in a week two win over Morehead State. He’d since shifted his focus to recovery and motivating his teammates away from the action.
That was especially true when MSU faced South Dakota State in an FCS semifinal game last December amid frigid weather — the official temperature at kickoff was 9 degrees — and a football field that resembled an ice skating rink.
“(I was just) trying to take everything in,” White said Monday. “Just experience it and be ready for when my name was called. To be there and just live in the moment.”
MSU eventually fell 39-18 to SDSU, amassing just 52 rushing yards despite possessing one of the best rushing offenses in the FCS all season. It was tough for White to watch that game unfold, a pivotal playoff matchup that he “wanted to be a part of badly.”
A full offseason of recovery later, White now has the chance to face the Jackrabbits when the Bobcats travel back to Brookings this Saturday. White fully trusts his ankle again and feels confident after 133 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns in a 63-20 win over Utah Tech in the annual Gold Rush game last week.
“We definitely got a good amount of work on him (this offseason),” said MSU running backs coach Sam Mix. “So that ankle's warm again and it obviously looks like he's playing pretty good on it right now.”
White also had a promising start to the 2022 season. In his debut as a true freshman, White finished with seven carries for 89 yards in a 40-17 season-opening win over McNeese State.
That continued in the next game against Morehead State, with White catching a 7-yard pass from quarterback Tommy Mellott on MSU’s second drive of the game. But on his first carry of the game — a 4-yard rush to the right — White came up limping and was helped off the field.
White finished the game in a boot. MSU head coach Brent Vigen initially said at the following week’s press conference White would be out “a couple months.” White eventually missed the rest of the season, although he was able to travel for the final playoff game.
“You never want to go into a game thinking something bad is going to happen,” White said. “So I was just always like, 'OK, it's just another game.' And when it happened, it sucked.
“But you have to just keep moving forward, do what's best for your team. Try to get back as best and healthy as you can.”
While his recovery process started, MSU continued its 2022 campaign. The Bobcats captured a share of the Big Sky Conference title for the first time since 2012, and White lived vicariously through his teammates.
“I'm just excited to see my guys succeed because that brings me joy as well,” White said.
At the same time, there was still a long road ahead. White's rehab mainly focused on strengthening his ankle and staying focused on getting back to where he was pre-injury.
“It's not getting down on myself and always looking on the brighter side of things like, 'I will get through this,'” White said. “And once I do come back healthy, I'll just keep showing out.”
Outside support helped. MSU strength and conditioning coach Sean Herrin regularly checked in on White either via text or at practice, pointing out ways to make the recovery process easier.
“He was always that extra push — him and (offensive coordinator Taylor) Housewright for sure would always be just on me for recovery stuff, trying to get back,” White added.
The winter was challenging, and so was spring ball when White was back to practicing with his teammates. Vigen said the Bobcats “didn’t see the progress physically” that they had hoped up to that point. White added that he struggled with maintaining contact balance during spring drills.
Winter was a difficult period for White to get his ankle back to 100%, especially since "it’s zero degrees here all the time,” Mix said. But as the seasons changed to summer, the strength and flexibility came too.
That progress continued into fall camp. White said his confidence came back, most notably while cutting on one run in practice, making White feel “like the old me again.”
It wasn’t a long run, but “more just like I was able to stop on a dime, just have my balance evenly distributed throughout my body,” White said. “Because that's always what I've been able to do. Contact balance and just regular balance have always been a big part of my game.”
All of it came together in the Gold Rush game against Utah Tech. White’s first highlight came on his first play from scrimmage — a 47-yard receiving TD on third down where he outjumped a defender, turned and scored easily.
𝘼𝙍𝙀 𝙔𝙊𝙐 𝙎𝙀𝙍𝙄𝙊𝙐𝙎 @Tommy_Mellott x @JaredWhit2 early #SCTop10 candidate 🫣🫣#BobcatBuilt | #GoCatsGo pic.twitter.com/8yH0Vvl5sp— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) September 3, 2023
Mix, being a former receiver himself at MSU-Northern, has integrated catching the ball out of the backfield into practices. White added that he’s worked on that part of his game “my entire football career.”
White also possesses “elite vision,” Mix said, which helped on White’s 79-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. White broke outside down the right sideline, aided by blockers — including three pancakes by QB Sean Chambers — and breaking tackles on his way to the end zone.
Vigen said he was excited to see White’s strong showing in his first game back, something the Bobcats believe White is “more than capable of doing.”
“You need guys that can make plays,” Vigen said. “And I think between the catch obviously and then the long run later, I think he proved that he could do that.”
Mix said he “legitimately couldn’t be happier” for White’s resurgence, and called the RB “an unbelievable human being.” He also said a good way to judge a player’s character is seeing how they celebrate with teammates after a big play.
“And Jared White is a popular cat,” said Mix, alluding to the swarm of teammates congratulating White after both scores.
Getting back to those moments of jubilation was a motivating factor for White, who said he feels “a lot stronger mentally” now on the other side of this recovery process.
“(Every day I was) always pushing myself and being like, 'OK, I will come back from this,'” White said. “'This isn't who I am. I will end up on the right side of this.'”
Vigen acknowledged the “bright, bright future” ahead for White, starting with MSU’s rematch against SDSU. White could also see even more playing time on Saturday with first stringer Lane Sumner sidelined due to injury.
This game will also be another chance for White to “prove to himself that he's even better now than he was prior to injury,” Mix said, something the coach feels is very much in play this season.
It's also a chance for White to directly affect a matchup against SDSU after waiting his turn all these months.
“I always tell myself, you can't get too high or get too low,” White said. “But this game I'm excited about. I'm ready to show people what I can do.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.