One play into the Sonny Holland Classic, the fireworks already started.
Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott, the Blue team’s starter, didn’t take long to settle into the Bobcats’ first scrimmage in front of fans this spring, connecting with St. John’s transfer Ravi Alston down the right sideline for 40 yards.
“Obviously Ravi’s had a great spring, and I trusted him,” Mellott said. “It was a great connection right off the bat. He went and made a play for me. It wasn’t the best ball, so I’m glad about that.”
That’s the type of play MSU hasn’t had many opportunities to practice this spring. MSU head coach Brent Vigen said after last Saturday’s scrimmage it was “a frustration” to not be able to get more passing reps for the offense due to poor weather conditions.
And while it did snow Saturday morning, the field was cleared in time for the annual spring game, where the Gray team scored 24 unanswered points to defeat the Blue team 24-17.
“I think relative to last Saturday it was really hard because of the wind,” Vigen said. “I think we worked Tuesday, Thursday and (Saturday) on kind of balancing that out a little bit. I think part of it is you have this game stage that you get a chance to test the guys protecting, the quarterbacks, the receivers, the guys covering — all that stuff.”
It also helped having a competitive matchup. Before the Gray team’s eventual comeback, the Blue team jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first half, with running backs Lane Sumner and Garrett Coon scoring touchdowns and kicker Blake Glessner connecting on a 44-yard field goal.
During that span, Mellott and fellow Blue team quarterback Sean Austin found wide receiver Willie Patterson for 28- and 26-yard gains, respectively, to set up those touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Wyoming transfer Sean Chambers, who started for the Gray team, had a tougher start to the day with three interceptions. Two were caught by Air Force transfer Dru Polidore in the first quarter, while Chambers later missed on a deep ball over the middle that was picked off by redshirt freshman defensive back Jackson Harmon in the third quarter.
Chambers responded later in the third with a 15-yard touchdown to junior tight end Derryk Snell.
“That’s a situation where he’s a competitor, he’s going to bounce back,” Vigen said. “We know who he is and that didn’t surprise me.”
Vigen added that it was even more difficult for Chambers, and Mellott as well, because they’re both mobile quarterbacks. But both wore gold jerseys Saturday — meaning defenders weren’t allowed to hit them — so that meant they couldn’t escape the pocket as often as they’d like.
“You have them react to different things the best you can,” Vigen said. “I know there were some plays I’m sure they could’ve broke out on that it gets blown dead (by the referees).”
Despite that, all four quarterbacks continued to make plays.
As the Gray team mounted its comeback in the second half, freshman Jordan Reed joined in. First, Reed found freshman wide receiver Aidan Garrigan in the corner of the end zone to cut the lead to 17-15. Reed then hit redshirt sophomore Tayvian Williams for a successful two-point conversion attempt.
His biggest throw of the day, though, came later in the fourth quarter. As redshirt freshman wide receiver Charles Brown beat his man deep, Reed found him for a 64-yard gain. That play helped set up the go-ahead touchdown with less than 1:30 to play.
“They got behind one of the corners on the Blue team and he gave him a shot, gave him a catchable ball,” Mellott said. “Charles made a great catch and (Reed) made a great play afterwards.”
Mellott was then able to run a makeshift two-minute drill. The Blue offense quickly drove the field and Mellott even spiked the ball to run one last play with three seconds left. But unlike the start of the game, Mellott wasn’t able to connect with Alston on what would’ve been a tying touchdown.
“Obviously we’re glad that the offense ended up scoring; it’s Bobcat offense no matter what team you’re on,” Mellott said. “But a great opportunity at the end to work some of our stuff. Both sides — heck defense, too — we’re going to be in that situation.
“So we’re very lucky that that opportunity came. Heck, I just wish we had one more play in us.”
Vigen added that it was beneficial to run that late-game offense, even if the Bobcats haven’t had much experience doing so this spring.
“That’s something you do more in the fall,” Vigen said. “So I was just crossing my fingers that we didn’t throw a ball up and someone would (collide) or something like that.”
He may not have found Alston on that last play, but Mellott said it was still a “solid day” overall. He said this quarterback group has significantly improved over the five weeks of spring ball and will look to continue making strides over the summer months.
In the short-term, Mellott added that it was nice to see the offense execute through the air like they did Saturday.
“Obviously I’m happy with the guys getting out this morning with two, three inches of snow and keeping it in their mind that they’re still going to have to go out and perform,” Mellott said. “It would be really easy to just complain and get down and be like, ‘Oh heck, are we just going to run the ball?’ But everybody was locked in and we got out there and competed.”