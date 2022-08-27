Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

When Luc Swensson heard the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline was changing to a concise 988, he knew he wanted to help spread the word.

For one, transitioning from the 1-800 number to simply 988 helps with ease of use. He’d also seen the stigmatization of mental health in recent years and the toll pandemic-induced isolation had taken on him and other kids.

“It is truly needed now more than it ever has been before,” Swensson said.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

Tags

Recommended for you