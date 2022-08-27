When Luc Swensson heard the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline was changing to a concise 988, he knew he wanted to help spread the word.
For one, transitioning from the 1-800 number to simply 988 helps with ease of use. He’d also seen the stigmatization of mental health in recent years and the toll pandemic-induced isolation had taken on him and other kids.
“It is truly needed now more than it ever has been before,” Swensson said.
So Swensson, the 17-year-old founder and director of the I Love This Life Foundation, is releasing a new clothing line through his HOLO (hope + love) brand to help promote the new 988 crisis line. And he’s not doing it alone, as Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott has come on board through a name, image and likeness deal.
“I have a little bit of a platform now and I hope that it inspires kids and it gets that message out to more kids because I think it’s really important and a lot of times it just kind of goes over their head,” Mellott said.
The clothing line — which includes hats, shirts and hoodies — will feature Swensson’s HOLO brand, the 988 crisis line and Mellott’s signature. Swensson said they’re currently printing merchandise and the goal is to have everything ready for MSU’s first home football game on Sept. 3.
“That number has such an important meaning and it can impact so many that I wanted to be aware of its standing and aware of the help that it can bring,” Swensson said.
This project is another step for Swensson, who said early on he knew “I always wanted to help kids.” It started when Swensson was 7 years old, raising money for pediatric cancer research by racing cars. After meeting with then-Mayor of Boise David Bieter and meeting more kids affected by cancer, Swensson got the idea to start his own non-profit foundation.
“And that’s truly why I wanted to help these kids, is that I know that there’s so many kids that are truly struggling,” Swensson said. “And even at such a young age then, I knew that this was something that needed to be done.”
He wanted to expand the scope based on his personal history as well, which included his parents divorcing and losing his grandfather to cancer. Swensson was also bullied while in elementary school.
With the help of his dad, Thor, who Luc calls his “No. 1 support anchor,” Swensson started the I Love This Life Foundation in 2017. The foundation’s name comes from a song by LOCASH, who gave their blessing to Swensson.
The foundation’s outreach includes a school assembly tour, where Swensson shares his own story and promotes self-esteem and anti-bullying messages at schools across the United States. He later started the HOLO brand in 2019, which includes its own clothing line and a three-day summer camp for kids.
To Swensson, the HOLO lifestyle means making a difference in other peoples’ lives.
“We want more positivity, especially when you look at most things now like social media, you have so much negativity,” Swensson said. “We want the HOLO lifestyle to bring positivity back in places that it needs to be brought into.”
Swensson said promoting the new crisis line felt like a natural extension of the HOLO brand.
“After I had heard that they were switching the crisis line to 988, it’s something I wanted to include on all my t-shirts because it’s something that’s so relevant to me and so needed,” Swensson said.
To help promote the new project, Swensson wanted to create an NIL deal. He initially looked in the Boise area, where he currently resides. But Swensson, who lived in Great Falls up until two years ago, thought back to family trips to MSU football games growing up. To Swensson, MSU is a place he’s always loved and felt like a natural fit.
Swensson then connected with Mellott through a mutual friend in Butte, Mellott’s hometown. Mellott was already a role model, Swensson said, and his leadership and connection within the MSU community made him the perfect partner.
Mellott said he wasn’t looking for any particular NIL opportunity at the time and that he didn’t accept this one for monetary reasons. Instead, Mellott called this an “extremely special” opportunity to help Swensson’s foundation and kids in need.
“It means the world to be able to do something that’s bigger than money, that’s bigger than football, that’s bigger than me,” Mellott said. “I’m just really glad to do something like that.”
Swensson said he looked at other NIL deals and was initially hesitant based on how complicated they looked.
“But it’s truly easier than I thought it would ever be,” Swensson said. “And working with Tommy as well has truly been a blessing. Tommy is so good to work with. I wouldn’t ask for a better person to work with on this deal.”
While Mellott said he’s not as directly involved day-to-day as he’d like to be — especially with the Bobcats currently preparing for the upcoming season — Swensson still gives him regular updates on the project. The duo have also collaborated on designs and have been helping promote the clothing line launch.
They are also both on the same page when it comes to the importance of the project.
“I think everybody has tough times in different parts of our lives,” Mellott said. “I know I certainly have. And everyone fights through different struggles regardless of where you grew up.
“But (this project is about) just expanding that belief that you can get out of those hard places and you can get out of those tough spots in your life and there’s something on the other side of it.”
Swensson said this experience has also made him want to do future NIL deals through his HOLO brand, whether that be at MSU or elsewhere. But before that happens, Swensson said he hopes to bring a community together through this project.
“I like to call our whole Montana State football stadium one big family,” Swensson said. “And I hope this deal being with Tommy and seeing the stuff that’s being put out kind of brings everyone that much closer and still brings out awareness of 988. And (this project) allows truly for more people to go on and live just great lives.”
