Montana State has three quarterbacks vying to be the starter who have won Division I games in their careers. Head coach Jeff Choate believes this is a good issue to have.
But after the Bobcats’ fall scrimmage earlier this month, it still remains an unresolved question. Tucker Rovig, Casey Bauman and Matthew McKay each showcased their improvements they’ve made in the offseason and areas of their game they still need to work on. All three led promising drives, and all three threw interceptions.
Choate didn’t expect to name a starter afterward. But he believed the scrimmage was a starting point in the Bobcats’ process toward finding their lead signal caller by the time the spring season begins.
“It’s funny how everyone has their own strengths and weaknesses,” Choate said, “and as I told them, I don’t really care how it looks. All I care about is what the scoreboard says at the end of the game. If the Bobcats have more points, we’re good.”
Choate reiterated that accuracy, decision making and ball security are all important traits in the position battle. These have all been priorities for him in MSU’s previous offseason searches for a starting quarterback as well.
Choate believes Rovig, Bauman and McKay all have those skills. They just need to display them on a consistent basis.
First-year MSU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Justin Udy said all three did “some really good things” during the scrimmage. But he immediately followed that by saying “we have a lot to clean up.”
“A lot can be solved by just the simple fact of the team believing in whoever’s out there with them,” Udy said. “Each guy possesses those traits, and we just need to continue to work through not only the things on the field but the things off the field.”
Udy said building a playbook for three quarterbacks that each have different skill sets can be time consuming and require extensive amounts of preparation. Even down to personnel groupings, he’s trying to consider all the details so he can call the right plays for that specific quarterback.
Choate said Rovig and Bauman have the most command of the offense because of their familiarity with the system. Bauman, MSU’s Day 1 starter in 2019, showcased his arm strength and improved accuracy early in the scrimmage.
Rovig, who led the Bobcats to the FCS semifinals last year, was on the winning team of the scrimmage. Udy said that was “in true Tucker fashion.” Choate noted Rovig has been a steady presence the last few months.
“I wouldn’t bet against him,” Choate said.
McKay, an NC State transfer, displayed his mobility and accuracy during the scrimmage as well. With about two minutes left, he methodically led a drive down near the opposing goal line, but his fourth-down pass was deflected and intercepted as time expired.
McKay could set himself apart because of his speed and poise. Choate said mobile quarterbacks are “an eraser” against standout defenders because they can elude them and make productive plays. Like when Troy Andersen was the starting QB in 2018, Choate emphasized a plus-one run game — when a speedy quarterback provides an extra element in play designs — can boost an offense.
Choate said McKay might be even more accurate out of the pocket.
“He’s at his best when he’s on the move,” Choate said. “... And then his ability to create outside of the offense and adding the benefit of the plus-one run game, I think those are the things people will see immediately as his strengths.”
Choate has also boasted of incoming freshman Tommy Mellott’s skills and how he may play a role in the offense of some kind. Choate said his intelligence and calm demeanor reminds him of Kellen Moore, Boise State’s quarterback when Choate was an assistant there.
Udy said the performances of MSU’s QBs during its fall practices and scrimmage made it difficult for anyone to separate themselves. A key aspect of the battle will be identifying common mistakes and having each of them work through them in coming months.
Whoever makes the most progress, Udy said, will have a better opportunity to be the team’s signal caller.
“There are no off days when you’re the starting quarterback of an organization,” he said. “So that’s our challenge right now is us understanding that you have to show up everyday, and it can’t be a roller coaster if we’re going to accomplish the goals we’ve set out for ourselves.”
