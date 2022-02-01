Tyler Walker has been promoted by Montana State to tight ends/fullbacks coach, MSU announced Monday.
Walker spent the 2021 season as MSU’s director of football recruiting. He is replacing Nate Potter, who took the same job at Boise State.
“I’m very thankful for the opportunity that Coach (Brent) Vigen has given me,” Walker said in a press release. “I’m looking forward to working with our great players and staff. I’m pumped to get to work to continue meeting the standard of excellence here at Montana State.”
MSU’s tight ends and fullbacks mainly blocked in 2021 but often played important roles in the passing game, especially after Tommy Mellott replaced Matthew McKay at quarterback.
Returning will be starting tight end Derryk Snell and starting fullback RJ Fitzgerald, who caught two passes in a season interrupted by an injury. Snell finished with 159 yards and a touchdown on 20 catches, while backup and fellow redshirt sophomore Treyton Pickering caught 15 passes for 140 yards and three TDs.
MSU, which lost to North Dakota State in the Football Championship Subdivision title game, lost backup tight end Ryan Davis to graduation.
“I am excited to announce that Tyler will move into the role of coaching our tight ends and fullbacks,” Vigen said in the press release. “He has played an integral role for Bobcat football and our success in the past 11 months as our Director of Recruiting and has proven to be intelligent, detailed and extremely hard working. He has coaching experience working on both sides of the football and I know he is very eager to get back on the field.”
Walker joined MSU about a year ago after spending two seasons at Muskingum University, a Division III school in Ohio. He was the special teams and recruiting coordinator in 2018 and was promoted to defensive coordinator a year later.
In 2017, Walker served an assistant coach at Catholic Central High School in Grand Rapids, Michigan, mainly coaching receivers. He spent the previous year as the receivers coach and passing game co-coordinator at Davenport University, also located in Grand Rapids.
Walker played wide receiver in college and graduated from Miami University (Ohio), where he was a graduate assistant from 2014-15. He transferred to Miami from Bethel (Tennessee). He is a native of Hamilton, Ohio.
