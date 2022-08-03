Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

One of the toughest parts of this offseason for Montana State linebacker Callahan O’Reilly has been not being able to join his teammates at practice, especially this past spring.

“I hate missing any time, missing spring ball,” O’Reilly said at MSU football media day Wednesday. “It’s hard to see everyone else out there having fun, playing ball and having to be rehabbing. So I’m excited to get back out there.”

O’Reilly is coming off shoulder surgery this offseason, and is finally ready to get back out on the field as MSU’s fall camp starts Thursday. While he was sidelined for spring practices, O’Reilly said he focused on his lower body in the weight room, keeping a strict diet and spending extra time in the film room.

Fall Football Camp, Media Day, Bobcat Football (copy)
Buy Now

Montana State linebacker Callahan O’Reilly answers questions during MSU football media day Wednesday at the Bobcat Athletic Complex.
Fall Football Camp, Media Day, Bobcat Football (copy)
Buy Now

Montana State running back Elijah Elliott answers questions about fall camp during media day on Wednesday at the Bobcat Athletic Complex.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

Tags

Recommended for you