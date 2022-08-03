One of the toughest parts of this offseason for Montana State linebacker Callahan O’Reilly has been not being able to join his teammates at practice, especially this past spring.
“I hate missing any time, missing spring ball,” O’Reilly said at MSU football media day Wednesday. “It’s hard to see everyone else out there having fun, playing ball and having to be rehabbing. So I’m excited to get back out there.”
O’Reilly is coming off shoulder surgery this offseason, and is finally ready to get back out on the field as MSU’s fall camp starts Thursday. While he was sidelined for spring practices, O’Reilly said he focused on his lower body in the weight room, keeping a strict diet and spending extra time in the film room.
“Obviously, you’re not out there burning 2,000 calories (during rehab),” O’Reilly said. “You can get on the bike, but it’s not the same.”
It also helped not going through rehab alone. His roommates — defensive lineman Kyle Rygg and wide receiver Coy Steel — also had offseason surgeries.
“So our whole house just goes to (physical therapy) together, does the recovery thing together,” O’Reilly said.
O’Reilly, Rygg and Steel are just a few of the Bobcats recovering from injuries suffered during the 2021 campaign. That group also includes running back Isaiah Ifanse, nickelback Ty Okada and quarterback Tommy Mellott. Mellott is the lone member of the group that was a full participant during spring ball.
After missing the FCS semifinals against South Dakota State, Ifanse did suit up for the national championship against North Dakota State. Head coach Brent Vigen said neither the coaching staff nor Ifanse regret that decision, but that it did slightly set back Ifanse’s recovery time due to a shorter offseason.
“We’re kind of in a month-to-month mode (with Ifanse), honestly, right now,” Vigen said. “So we head out onto the field (Thursday), he won’t be out there. He’s working real hard. He’s really been diligent about his recovery.”
Vigen added that Ifanse is on the “back half” of his recovery and he expects Ifanse to be back on the field at “some point in time.” However, Vigen said, Ifanse might not suit up for the opener against McNeese State on Sept. 3.
Fellow running back Elijah Elliott said he talks to Ifanse regularly and looks to the veteran back as a “big brother” and a mentor. Elliott said Ifanse has been at every team meeting and has been something of an acting assistant coach during his recovery period as well.
That’s also allowed Ifanse to instill some more confidence in Elliott and his ability. It’s also made Elliott even more competitive.
“He just pushes me to be better every day,” Elliott said. “He’s always been there for me since I’ve been here.”
Rygg suffered a season-ending injury in the opener against Wyoming last season, while Steel was sidelined after an injury against Portland State. Vigen said those two are on the “tail end” of their recovery and won’t initially join the Bobcats for fall camp.
Wide receiver Willie Patterson added that Steel’s experience in particular will help him make a quick transition back to the field, whenever that may be.
“His IQ in football is (really high), to the point where he doesn’t really need to play and run through the reps to know what he’s doing out there,” Patterson said. “He’s very seasoned in football and understands how to play and what he needs to do.”
On the defensive side, Okada returns to the field after offseason shoulder surgery. Okada said at the Big Sky Football Kickoff last week that he’s had a similar approach to O’Reilly with how he’s been managing his recovery.
“Rehabbing, but at the same time still getting in the film room and where I can’t be out there on the field, I’m getting the mental aspect right and going in and watching extra film and preparing in that way,” Okada said. “And now my shoulder has been gradually feeling better and better and (I’ve been) getting more physical work in, which has been great.”
One of Okada’s teammates, safety Jeffrey Manning Jr., said he doesn’t expect any issues incorporating players like Okada, O’Reilly and Ifanse back into the mix, especially with them all being older players. He added that MSU’s depth adds some reassurance, too.
“It’s really just a thing of getting them back to where they were last season,” Manning said. “But I feel like when it comes to those three specifically, I really don’t worry because we also have a great group of young guys behind them. So I feel like there really won’t be a fall off.”
As fall camp starts this week, the injured players will return to the field on their respective timelines. O’Reilly, a Bozeman High graduate, doesn’t expect much of a challenge getting back onto the field, either, especially with this being his sixth year at MSU.
“And playing all the way into January last year, we got a lot of reps throughout last season,” O’Reilly said. “Obviously it’s going to take a few (reps) to knock the rust off at the start of fall camp, but I think I got a lot of reps under my belt so I don’t think it’ll be too hard to get back into it.”
