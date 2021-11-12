top story Montana State players maximizing academic opportunities with extra year of college By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Nov 12, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Montana State offensive lineman Taylor Tuiasosopo pushes back against offensive lineman Lewis Kidd during camp Aug. 11. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Through four years at four colleges, Blake Hehl is already working on his master’s degree.The Montana State defensive tackle is only a redshirt sophomore. But he already has a bachelor’s degree in business. He’s not the only Bobcat who is chasing extra education opportunities.No. 3-ranked Montana State (8-1, 6-0 Big Sky) hosts Idaho (3-6, 2-4) for its senior day game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. MSU’s seniors, along with several other players, are in the midst of attaining extra degrees this year. For many, this wasn’t always the plan. NCAA athletes were granted an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the 2020-21 school year. In MSU’s case, the Bobcats didn’t play any football during the year, leading to a nearly two-year hiatus.Seniors including offensive lineman Lewis Kidd chose to stick around for the extra year. This provided more time for them to either earn a master’s or another degree of some kind.One dozen Bobcats are playing as college grads in 2021 and each are taking graduate classes this season. That includes David Alston (who graduated from Nebraska), Troy Andersen, Chase Benson, Hehl, Jarrett Kessler, Kidd, Matthew McKay (who transferred from North Carolina State), Ty Okada, Willie Patterson, Tucker Rovig, Taylor Tuiasosopo and Amandre Williams.Kidd has already graduated with a degree in education and a minor in coaching. So he decided to add graduate school and hopes to finish his classes this fall as he wraps up his stellar career.“That would be awesome and good use of my time,” Kidd said.Williams has a degree in liberal studies, but he said in July he began studying sociology and criminology. Williams, a senior defensive end who transferred from Washington before his junior season, said he might have handled college differently if he knew six years ago he would still be in school."It's nice to be able to do it because a lot of people don't get that opportunity," Williams said of his additional academic endeavors. "It's been nice to be able to find other interests."Williams said he wants to play football for as long as he can. Beyond that, he hopes to begin coaching."I want to be around the game of football," he said. "I've been around the game of football my whole life, and I don't want to leave it now." Montana State defensive lineman Blake Hehl puts pressure on Cal Poly quarterback Jaden Jones earlier this season at Bobcat Stadium. Shawn Raecke/Contributed The extra year of eligibility gave Hehl more time to bounce around other programs until finally landing at MSU. He called it the best stop of his career yet and embraced the support he feels from the community.Hehl said he is from a family of business owners. His father, for example, owns a construction company. And while he said he wants to “ride the wheels until they fall off” with his football career, he too wants to own his own business.“It’s definitely been a wild journey,” Hehl said. “But I wouldn’t change anything. It’s made me stronger as a person.”Hehl isn’t sure what his business focus would be yet. He said he may be interested in flipping and developing houses eventually.But he has time to consider his precise career goals, similar to Okada. The junior defensive back also wants to own his own business some day. He is going to grad school to be a financial advisor, so he may continue that path once he graduates.With the intent of chasing a shot in the NFL with "100% full effort," Okada said he will have classes through next fall and likely one more semester.Okada is grateful for the year added to his academic career."Absolutely, that definitely helps," he said. "Especially because being a walk-on originally, and I have my fair share of student loans, I think now that I can take advantage of my master's getting paid for, I think it's a great trade-off and I'm very thankful for the opportunity." Montana State quarterback Matthew McKay looks to throw against Cal Poly earlier this season at Bobcat Stadium. Shawn Raecke/Contributed Kidd is on track to receive his master's this fall. He's fulfilled long-term substitution teaching jobs at Gallatin High and has taught special education. This is all while balancing training for football.Some of the best teaching experience Kidd could gain was by mentoring the underclassmen on his team. He tells younger players simply to savor their time playing and to make the most of it, a lesson he was taught by upperclassmen before him."I try to tell many guys enjoy it," Kidd said. "Time flies, even with COVID. It just feels like yesterday I was on campus for the first time and moving into the dorms and all that stuff. Just trying to tell everybody to take it all in and don't take your time for granted."In their pursuit of additional education while playing for the Bobcats, Kidd and his teammates believe they've done that. Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. 