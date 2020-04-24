Snow on the ground not far behind him, Kevin Kassis dug his feet in, kept one hand planted to the turf and put his other behind him.
He bolted. He used quick steps early, then extended his strides out as he sprinted. His hair rose as he breezed through a 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds.
That time would’ve been in the top 10 at the NFL Combine at his position. The former Montana State wide receiver had hoped to show his speed to pro scouts. The coronavirus pandemic forced MSU to cancel its pro day, however, preventing that. Instead, Kassis and other Bobcat pro hopefuls resorted to working out in front of a camera at a mostly desolate Bozeman High School.
“I felt like it would’ve been adrenaline pumping a little bit more having the scouts there and would’ve put a little bit more pressure on you to perform,” Kassis said. “It was weird.”
The pandemic barred NFL scouts from visiting campuses and watching players like Kassis and other former Bobcats with professional aspirations during these workouts. MSU safety Brayden Konkol heard scouts from about 22 NFL teams were expected at the program’s pro day, which he claimed would’ve been most in the school’s history.
In 2019, scouts from three NFL squads showed up to MSU’s pro day. This year, more were scheduled to watch a graduating class that included all-Americans Mitch Brott, Bryce Sterk and Konkol as well as other standout Bobcats like Kassis, Travis Jonsen, Logan Jones and Jahque Alleyne.
Players from FCS schools often rely on individual workouts and meetings during pro days to grab attention of NFL teams, which usually gravitate to those who competed in the FBS, the highest level of college football. As the NFL Draft rolls on this week, players like the Bobcats could be passed up more than before without those opportunities.
Konkol is sure his former teammates could prove they belong in the pros if they had a chance to showcase themselves to teams in person. But without the Bobcats’ pro day, that shot isn’t guaranteed.
“If any of us get into a camp, I’m confident we would make the most of it,” Konkol said. “I feel like we’re pretty well-prepared.”
Konkol was initially grateful MSU’s pro day was set for mid-April, affording the Bobcats more time to train. Konkol and Sterk traveled to the Denver area to prepare at Landow Performance, operated by Broncos head strength and conditioning coach Loren Landow where NFL stars like Christian McCaffrey have trained.
However, cancellations of events and gatherings came swiftly due to the coronavirus. Thus, Sterk and Konkol fit in a makeshift pro day at Landow. A retired NFL scout was on site, which Sterk said gave the day some legitimacy.
However, their workouts were out of schedule, and they had to perform while exhausted from training just days prior instead of after days of rest like initially planned.
“It was definitely a downer,” Sterk, who was among the nation’s sack leaders in 2019, said. “I would’ve loved to have been back in Bozeman for a little longer, but that wasn’t the case. So I just kind of rolled with the punches and moved on and did the best we could with what we were given.”
Konkol and Sterk were satisfied with their results. They both recorded results in different drills that would’ve been in the top five among their position groups at the NFL Combine.
“It kind of sucked,” Konkol said. “It was just kind of a pain.”
Others like Brott and Kassis worked out at The Pitt Training Facility in Bozeman, run by former Bobcat star and NFL player Dan Fletcher. As gyms began to close down, they too had to fit in pro day workouts.
Brott, the Bobcats’ left tackle the past two years, isn’t worried that NFL scouts didn’t travel for MSU’s official event, however. Videos of his drills were sent to a central portal. There, every scout and general manager can watch what he’s capable of.
While Brott would’ve loved to have enjoyed a more comprehensive pro scouting experience, he doubts it harms his chances of advancing his football career.
“It’s not the worst thing in the world because you’re still getting looked at,” Brott said. “You can turn on our game film and watch us play.”
Kassis, a third-team all-Big Sky wideout last season, admitted Sterk and Konkol likely drew most of the scouts’ attention. Kassis would’ve liked to have taken advantage of that during his school’s pro day. He was disappointed but relieved he could still go through some form of pro day workouts and send them to scouts.
Still, Konkol isn’t sure tape and measurables alone will be enough to stand out among draft-eligible players around the country.
“It would’ve been cool to put those numbers up in front of them in person rather than sending it to them (on video),” Konkol said. “Who knows if they’re even going to watch it?”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.