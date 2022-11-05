FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — At a certain point, Montana State’s defense couldn’t get out of its own way.
Not only did Northern Arizona quarterback RJ Martinez complete a pass to wide receiver Elijah Taylor for a 15-yard gain and a first down. But well after Martinez threw the ball, MSU linebacker Nolan Askelson shoved Martinez to the ground from behind.
The officials saw it and tacked on another 15 yards for roughing the passer.
On the next play, Martinez rolled to his right on a play-action pass. Martinez saw yet another receiver downfield, launching the ball to a wide open Hendrix Johnson, who found a pocket between MSU safeties Rylan Ortt and Jeffrey Manning Jr.
Johnson walked into the end zone. After the extra point, the Lumberjacks cut the lead to 17-14 late in the second quarter.
Sequences like that epitomize what was at times an abysmal display by the Bobcats’ pass defense in No. 3 MSU’s 41-38 road victory over NAU Saturday.
Martinez had a career day, throwing for a career-best 452 yards and accounting for five touchdowns (three passing, one rushing, one receiving). Wide receiver Coleman Owen also set a career high in receiving yards (196). NAU’s offense put up 552 total yards.
“Ultimately, we didn’t hold up real well in man-to-man,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said. “We knew (Martinez) was good at putting the ball where it would need to be put. He did a good job of getting the ball into zones and playing with house money, I guess.”
In fairness, MSU did get home several times during the game, such as defensive end Brody Grebe forcing a strip sack on the very first play of the game — a moment that made Manning lose his voice from celebratory screaming, he said.
It was also the first of two sacks in a big-time performance from Grebe, before he later left the game for an unclear reason, although he was grabbing his left hamstring.
“Our front has to be our starting point, especially against teams like this that are going to throw the ball around,” Vigen said. “But at the same time, when they do get a ball off, we’ve got to be able to cover and tackle it.”
MSU’s defense has played well enough to win games this season. But the pesky habit formed throughout this 2022 campaign has been giving up big plays — all the way from giving up 75-yard and 66-yard touchdowns against McNeese State to Martinez launching rockets all over the field on Saturday.
Vigen said the Bobcats have to do a better job of covering receivers, regardless of man or zone coverages. That becomes even more crucial when dialing up pressure and not coming away with a turnover, errant pass or tackle for loss.
“I’m sure (looking back at the film) it’s going to be a mix of all 11 guys on defense which allowed them to throw for as many yards as they did,” Vigen said.
The big plays from NAU started late in the first quarter. Trailing 17-0, the Lumberjacks had the ball in MSU territory. The Bobcats rushed four — and linebacker Callahan O’Reilly even hit Martinez as he threw — but the NAU quarterback found Owen on a quick slant to his right.
Owen then cut up field, weaved his way through the defense thanks to some key blocks and scored the Lumberjacks’ first touchdown of the game.
In the second quarter, Martinez had another play-action opportunity. He saw Owen in a one-on-one matchup with Manning and uncorked a pass for a 52-yard gain. If there’s any consolation for MSU, NAU came up empty-handed on that drive after missing a 38-yard field goal attempt.
The Johnson touchdown followed, as did a Philly Special play where tight end Xander Werner threw a pass to Martinez in the end zone to give NAU its first lead of the game right before halftime (21-17).
Martinez later added to his total in the fourth quarter. Once again, it was on a play-action pass with good protection. Owen lined up to Martinez’s left and ran a crossing route. MSU nickelback Ty Okada didn’t follow him, instead drifting toward Johnson.
Askelson didn’t either, instead stepping up to rush. By the time he realized the pass was going to Owen, it was too late, as the NAU receiver caught it and turned upfield for a 34-yard score.
“This is a good team, as everybody could see,” Manning said. “It honestly just came down to execution. But we knew if we stuck together that essentially we’d come out with the win.”
The Bobcats did in fact execute on NAU’s final drive of the game, forcing a game-tying 46-yard field goal as opposed to a go-ahead touchdown. The Bobcats got the ball back, quarterback Tommy Mellott found wideout Taco Dowler for a 64-yard gain and Blake Glessner kicked the game-winning field goal.
MSU continued the trend of finding ways to win — even if the game film leaves plenty of things to “probably cringe at,” as Vigen said. But the other consistent theme of giving up big plays once again nearly proved costly, and allows for some trepidation when looking at this team’s ceiling.
“They played well,” Vigen said. “Credit to (NAU coach Chris) Ball and his crew. You go down early like that and just scratch away. So a lot of credit goes to them. We’ve got to get better, though.”
