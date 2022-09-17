Let the news come to you

PORTLAND, Ore. — Instead of connecting on a deep ball down the right sideline to wide receiver Willie Patterson, Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott’s pass landed perfectly in the hands of Oregon State defensive back Rejzohn Wright.

Clearly something went wrong, as Patterson had cut inside and Wright looked like a center fielder catching a routine fly ball. Wright returned the ball to the 12-yard line to set up another OSU score.

Things were slightly off for MSU all night, as the Bobcats fell to OSU 68-28 Saturday at Providence Park. That’s the second-most points given up by MSU since World War II (69 points scored by Kansas State in 2008 and Florida in 1988).

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@chronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

