Ravi Alston was playing so well, he created concern.
Alston lined up at wide receiver on Saint John’s University’s scout team during an early 2018 football practice, and he was “torching” the first-team defense, as SJU head coach Gary Fasching phrased it. Alston redshirted the previous year, so Fasching didn’t know much about him before that impressive practice.
“I’m going, like, ‘Gosh, if we can’t stop our own scout teams, how are we going to stop any of the teams we’re playing?’” Fasching told 406mtsports.com last week. “All the coaches said, ‘You don’t understand. This guy’s really, really good.’ The more you watched him, you saw how talented he was.”
Alston became a two-time All-American at SJU, a Division III program in Minnesota, and he piqued the interest of D-I schools when he entered the transfer portal after the 2021 season ended. Last month, Alston transferred to Montana State.
The move improves MSU’s depth at receiver and gives Alston a chance to show if he can play professionally. It might seem hard to believe that a D-III player could reach the NFL, but the more coaches have gotten to know him, the less they doubt his odds.
“I would love the opportunity to show what I can do and make it to the next level. I obviously believe that I can,” Alston said earlier this month. “Definitely more work needs to get put in, and that’s part of the reason why I’m here.”
Alston thinks he was overlooked coming out of Vista Murrieta High School in Southern California because he wasn’t very big, fast or strong. But he stood 6-foot-2 and weighed about 170 pounds as a senior, hardly tiny for his position. His top 40-yard dash time at SJU was 4.61 seconds, he said. That’s not blazing, especially considering it was slower in high school, but many receivers succeed at that speed.
NFL offensive player of the year and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp ran a 4.62-second 40 at the NFL Scouting Combine following his dominant career at Eastern Washington, which competes against MSU in the Big Sky.
Perhaps the biggest reason for Alston’s light recruitment was lack of opportunity.
As a junior, Alston was overshadowed by senior receiver Kyle Williams, who went on to play for Arizona State. Another standout wideout for Vista Murrieta in 2015 was then-junior Khalil Shakir, who signed with Boise State. Three other future Football Bowl Subdivision players were passing targets for Vista Murrieta in 2016: Cole Dubots (Washington State running back), Kade Greeley (Hawaii tight end) and Javelin Guidry (Utah cornerback, now with the New York Jets).
Even in today’s Hudl-filled age, it can be hard for players like Alston to get noticed when their talented teammates hog the reps.
“I’ve always played with a chip on my shoulder, thinking like, ‘Hey, I’m just as good as those guys, and I can be where those guys are at,’” Alston said.
SJU had previously signed players from Vista Murrieta and had an assistant coach with California connections, Fasching said, so that’s how Alston got on the Johnnies’ radar.
Alston suffered an injury that led to a redshirt in 2017, and he stayed on the scout team in 2018. But he showed defense-breaking potential in practice that season, in which the Johnnies went 12-1 and allowed 11.1 points per game.
Alston broke out in 2019, catching 88 passes for 1,444 yards and 13 touchdowns. COVID-19 took away another season in 2020, but NCAA rules allowed him to maintain his two remaining years of eligibility. Alston finished with 65 catches for 906 yards and nine TDs as a redshirt junior this past season despite battling injuries and missing a game. SJU went 23-3 combined in 2019 and 2021.
“Every third down play that we had went through Ravi basically,” SJU offensive coordinator Kole Heckendorf said. “Sometimes they’d double him, which sucked, but it’s so funny because you’d watch the film and you’re like, ‘Oh, he was actually still open even though they tried to put two guys on him.’”
Heckendorf and Fasching also praised Alston’s leadership, intelligence and kindness, and Fasching gave credit to Heckendorf for Alston’s development.
Alston finished his SJU career with two catches of at least 50 yards. He excelled not with DK Metcalf-level speed but with Kupp-like excellence in every other area.
“He’s got an incredible catch radius, where no matter where you throw the ball he seems to come up with it,” Fasching said. “He runs great routes and understands the game.”
That description brings to mind players Alston will try to replace: Lance McCutcheon and Nate Stewart.
McCutcheon set MSU’s single-season receiving record and earned an All-Big Sky selection in 2021. Stewart missed the first half of the season with an injury but finished as a starter and a strong second option to McCutcheon. Neither senior was a speedster but thrived by running good routes and making contested catches.
Alston received interest from several Division II programs and some in D-I, including Weber State of the Big Sky, but MSU quickly became the leading suitor.
MSU head coach Brent Vigen became extra interested in Alston after a recommendation from Heckendorf, who played at North Dakota State when Vigen was NDSU’s offensive coordinator. That connection helped sway Alston toward Bozeman, as did the Bobcats’ run to the Football Championship Subdivision title game with standouts like McCutcheon and intriguing NFL prospect Troy Andersen.
Alston, now listed at 6-3 and 205 pounds, could’ve gotten an NFL chance by staying at SJU. Former Johnnies guard Ben Bartch was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars and started 11 games this past season. Several NFL scouts came to SJU in 2021 to watch and talk to Alston, per Heckendorf. But MSU will give Alston a better gauge of his ability.
Alston was impressed by MSU’s business and marketing programs, which will help him get closer to his desired master’s degree in digital marketing. He graduated from SJU last year.
“There wasn’t really anything as far as education that St. John’s could offer me, so I wanted to go to a different school to seek a master’s program and obviously play another year of football,” Alston said. “Getting to play ball at the Division I level has always been a dream of mine.”
Alston knows he’ll have tough competition for playing time at MSU, but the departures of McCutcheon and Stewart give him a good opportunity. After his overlooked high school career and interrupted time at SJU, Alston couldn’t ask for much else.
“To really come to the top of Division III, now I just want to see, ‘OK, what else can I do?’” Alston said. “Grateful for the opportunity and ready to keep working. To me, it’s just getting started.”