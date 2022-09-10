As soon as quarterback Tommy Mellott decided to throw back over the middle, the pressure from Morehead State’s defensive front met him in the backfield.
Mellott was rocked as the ball left his hands, the ball floating toward the end zone. But the pass still found its target, as tight end Derryk Snell snatched the ball out of the air and dove for the 9-yard touchdown.
Nearly everything went right for Montana State’s offense in the first half, helping set up the No. 4-ranked Bobcats’ 63-13 victory over Morehead State Saturday afternoon at Bobcat Stadium. Wyoming transfer quarterback Sean Chambers accounted for four touchdowns on the day, including a 55-yard rush in the third quarter.
“We know that (Chambers is) more than capable of doing that and obviously with our tailback situation, utilizing him and our receivers was going to be part of this plan without stacking up a whole bunch of carries for Tommy,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said. “He obviously showed that he’s more than capable of some home runs.”
Mellott also finished with a career-high 265 passing yards and threw two touchdown passes.
This marked the first time Montana State scored more than 60 points since 2015. This is also the second-straight 63-13 defeat for Morehead State after the Eagles’ loss to Mercer on Aug. 27.
That was even with some uncertainty in the starting lineup, as Gold Rush starting running back Lane Sumner was sidelined with an arm injury. True freshman Jared White got the start instead, marking the sixth different starting running back for the Bobcats since the start of the 2019 season.
White later went out with an apparent leg injury in the first quarter of Saturday’s game, moving Elijah Elliott to No. 1 running back status for the rest of the game. Fullback RJ Fitzgerald also saw some carries out of the backfield.
Vigen said after the game that Sumner hurt his elbow after landing awkwardly in practice this past week. White finished the game in a boot and Vigen said there will be an update on his status on Monday.
Cornerback Dru Polidore started in place of Simeon Woodard, who went down with an injury in the season opener. That meant three of Montana State’s projected starting defensive backs prior to the season — Woodard, Devin Davis (injury) and Rylan Ortt (suspension) — didn’t suit up Saturday.
“Dru’s a guy that we’re going to need,” Vigen said. “He was in the rotation that first game and to get a start in Simeon’s place, he’s got to be in position to do that.”
The Bobcats made up for it in the pass game, especially early. Mellott found wide receiver Ravi Alston for a 43-yard completion on the game’s first drive, and a Mellott rush on a broken play brought Montana State into the red zone. Chambers then entered the game and wide receiver Willie Patterson quickly scored on a sweep play to the left side.
On the next possession, Montana State scored on a nearly identical play, this time with wide receiver Clevan Thomas Jr. to the right side. That marked the Kentucky transfer’s first touchdown in a Bobcat uniform. Sacramento State transfer Marqui Johnson got in on the action after White went out, scoring on a 23-yard rush to put the Bobcats up 21-0.
Montana State’s defense and special teams units also played key roles. Defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez wreaked havoc up the middle, recovering a fumble after Morehead State quarterback Grady Cramer dropped a snap and later forced another fumble. Valdez also recorded a sack, a pass breakup, a fumble recovery and three total tackles.
“I’m comfortable in (our defense this year),” Valdez said. “I feel like I know my job and that allows me to play really fast and allows my teammates, especially my D-line, to play really fast.”
Wide receiver Taco Dowler, a Billings West grad, also returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown to cap off the first quarter. Dowler’s score was the first punt return touchdown for the Bobcats since the 2013 season.
With so many different receivers involved — and scoring touchdowns — the past two games, Patterson said it’s a testament to all the work put in by this group during the offseason.
“We got all those guys, all the transfers, and we decided in that room that it’s going to come down to us for when the game gets tough,” Patterson said. “They’re going to throw it up to Air Rock, like I always say.”
Mellott later found Snell in the end zone and Morehead State kicker Nathan Hazlett connected on a 40-yard field goal to bring the score to 35-3 at halftime.
Following a Morehead State punt, Montana State added to its lead coming out of the break as Mellott found Patterson for a 23-yard touchdown on the left side.
The Eagles responded with a 37-yard field goal, but not before some big plays of their own. After being held to another fourth down, Morehead State set up in punt formation. But defensive end Devon Conners took a direct snap 38 yards down to the Montana State 11-yard line. The drive stalled, though, leaving the Eagles with another field goal.
Meanwhile, Chambers found an opening up the middle for a 55-yard run to the end zone. Linebacker Nolan Askelson later picked off a pass from Cramer to set up another Chambers score. This time the quarterback ran it in from 14 yards out to help put the Bobcats up 50 points.
The Eagles did add a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, as Montana State wide receiver Tayvian Williams fumbled inside the Bobcats’ 10-yard line. The ball popped out as Williams was in a scrum of players, and Morehead State defensive back Javian Browder scooped and scored.
Johnson later took another handoff for a touchdown, this time from 30 yards out, to complete the lopsided victory for the Bobcats.
Even though Montana State sits at 2-0 to start the season, the Bobcats are still a work in progress due to injuries and younger players gaining experience. Vigen said they’ll need to continue finding creative ways to get playmakers the ball, despite some depth issues.
“It’s unfortunate the situation we’re in, but that’s what we’re in and we got to find a way to deal with it,” he said. “Just can’t put your head in the sand,” Vigen said.
Montana State will next face Oregon State on the road next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. MT.
