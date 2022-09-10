Let the news come to you

As soon as quarterback Tommy Mellott decided to throw back over the middle, the pressure from Morehead State’s defensive front met him in the backfield.

Mellott was rocked as the ball left his hands, the ball floating toward the end zone. But the pass still found its target, as tight end Derryk Snell snatched the ball out of the air and dove for the 9-yard touchdown.

Nearly everything went right for Montana State’s offense in the first half, helping set up the No. 4-ranked Bobcats’ 63-13 victory over Morehead State Saturday afternoon at Bobcat Stadium. Wyoming transfer quarterback Sean Chambers accounted for four touchdowns on the day, including a 55-yard rush in the third quarter.

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@chronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw