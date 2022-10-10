After sitting out wins against UC Davis and Idaho State, Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott has been cleared from concussion protocol and is back at practice, head coach Brent Vigen announced Monday.
Vigen said the plan is to start Mellott against Northern Colorado this weekend, even though Mellott hasn’t practiced since suffering a concussion against Eastern Washington on Sept. 24. Mellott was given a “light load” during Monday’s practice, mostly consisting of throwing the ball. He’ll be given more reps as the week progresses.
On the defensive side, Vigen said he expects strong safety Rylan Ortt to be in the starting lineup this week. Ortt was expected to return from his six-game suspension last week against ISU, but he was not reinstated in time for the game.
“The MSU athletic department erred in the reinstatement process for Rylan Ortt,” MSU athletic director Leon Costello said in a statement Saturday. “This is strictly a department mistake and is no fault of Rylan or the football program. We’re working to resolve the issue to get Rylan on the field as quickly as we can.”
Elsewhere, Vigen said there weren’t any outstanding injuries from the ISU game. He added that getting running back Lane Sumner in the mix again after dislocating his elbow was an expected boost to the offense.
“It was big to have his efforts, along with Elijah (Elliott) and Garrett (Coon) at the running back position and to do it more traditionally from a rush perspective,” Vigen said.
O’Reilly named Big Sky Defensive Player of Week Following another solid performance this past weekend against ISU, MSU linebacker Callahan O’Reilly was named the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Week. O’Reilly, a Bozeman High graduate, is the first MSU defender given player of the week honors by the conference this season.
O’Reilly finished with a team-high nine tackles against ISU, along with a forced fumble and an interception. O’Reilly has now played a role in six takeaways — three interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery — which is most among Big Sky players.
Vigen praised O’Reilly’s athleticism and his ability to always be near the action.
“With the volume of reps that he has, I think there’s a feel that comes into play there,” Vigen said. “He’s a really sure tackler, so it’s not like all he’s trying to do is strip the ball. But he knows where the ball is and he’s around it a lot and if you have that going for you, you’re going to knock it out every once in a while.”
Vigen also said O’Reilly has been worthy of this honor in previous weeks — such as his two interceptions against McNeese State or his team-high 11 tackles against UC Davis — but was pleased to see the star linebacker be recognized.
“He’s been as consistent a guy on defense as we’ve had this season,” Vigen said. “And that was the expectation for him, honestly, to have a year where he took his game to another level. This is evidence that he’s doing that.”
Bozeman’s Eiden impresses at defensive end
After the ISU game, Vigen said the Bobcats have been looking for a balance in reps on the defensive line — particularly at D-end.
That four-man rotation at D-end has consisted of starters Brody Grebe and Ben Seymour, with David Alston and Kenneth Eiden IV close behind.
Eiden, a Bozeman High grad, has especially stood out lately, with MSU defensive line coach Shawn Howe saying the redshirt freshman had the two best practices of his career last week.
“We got some quality depth starting to really show,” Howe said. “We’ve got four ends that are playing pretty good football right now.”
Howe said the plan has been to utilize Eiden in a similar role to Amandre Williams last season, meaning MSU will sometimes shift a D-end inside to create a “matchup nightmare” for an opposing guard. MSU’s coaching staff has asked Eiden to attack this new role, and Howe said they’ve been impressed with how quickly Eiden has picked it up.
Through six games, Eiden has 14 total tackles, including two sacks in the Morehead State game. He finished with one tackle against ISU but got multiple quarterback pressures.
Standing at 6-foot-1, 240 pounds, Eiden can use his athleticism and lower center of gravity to be an effective pass rusher both outside and inside, Howe said.
“With Kenny, it’s always been, ‘Hey, when you put him in there, is he going to know exactly what he’s doing?’” Howe said. “And he’s proven to us just recently, ‘Yeah, coach, I’m going to know it, and I’m going to do it well.’”
An early look ahead to Northern Colorado
Despite the 2-4 start to the season, Vigen called UNC an “improving team” that needs to be taken seriously.
While the Bears decisively lost to No. 5 Sacramento State 55-7 last week, Vigen pointed to the Idaho and Wyoming games from earlier this season as signs of growth. Both games turned into losses (33-10 to Wyoming on Sept. 10 and 55-35 to Idaho on Oct. 1), but UNC was competitive throughout the first three quarters in both contests.
Vigen said he’s been impressed with UNC’s offense in particular. After playing in a more pro style offense last season, Vigen said the Bears have taken things to “another level” in 2022 with different personnel groupings.
“They have better ways to get the ball to more places this year,” Vigen said. “That’s certainly something that we’re well aware of and we’ve got plenty of things to defend.”
That starts with the quarterback position. Dylan McCaffrey — son of UNC head coach Ed McCaffrey — has seen the most reps under center this season, completing 75 of 123 passes for five touchdowns and four interceptions. Jacob Sirmon has also taken snaps at quarterback in four of six games (52 of 91, four touchdowns, two interceptions).
Both McCaffrey (6-5, 220 pounds) and Sirmon (6-5, 230 pounds) are transfer quarterbacks that look and play similarly, Vigen said, which helps when preparing for Saturday’s game.
“Defensively it allows you to say, ‘OK, whoever’s at quarterback is at quarterback now,’” Vigen said. “They might be able to make a few different throws or whatever, but it’s not like they’re so different physically that we have to have two different game plans.”
Vigen also pointed to UNC’s skill position players. The Bears are led by Trevis Graham, Ty Arrington and Alec Pell at wide receiver, along with Elijah Dotson at running back. Dotson has a team-high 24 receptions this season, along with a team-high 353 rushing yards. He’s also scored five total touchdowns (three rushing, two receiving).
Before he transferred to UNC, Dotson was a first team All-Big Sky player at Sacramento State. Vigen called Dotson “well-rounded,” pointing to his speed, size and ability to make plays all over the field.
“As far as our pursuit angles and our leverage, to get him down, we’ve got to be in the right places and really make a great effort to get after him,” Vigen said.
Defensively, the Bears are led by linebackers Elijah Anderson-Taylor (62 total tackles) and Vincent King (36 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one interception) and defensive back Jordan Knapke (43 tackles, two pass breakups).
The defense has dealt with injuries all season, though, most notably to outside linebacker David Hoage. In 2021, Hoage was named second team All-Big Sky and third-team All-American. He was also named to the 2022 preseason All-Big Sky team.
However, Hoage hasn’t played this season. Vigen said he’s unsure if Hoage will suit up Saturday, but his staff plans to find out more information later in the week.
“If he’s there, we’ve got to be able to neutralize him, because I really felt like last year he was one of the better defenders in the league,” Vigen said.
Similar to the team’s approach for last week against ISU, Vigen said the Bobcats can’t take “anything for granted,” especially when playing a Big Sky opponent on the road.
“We got to go in there and look to improve,” he said. “Certainly playing on their home field, we’ve got to go after it.”
