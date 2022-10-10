Montana St Oregon St Football (copy)

Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott runs past Oregon State linebackers Kyrei Fisher-Morris (8) and Riley Sharp (56) on Sept. 17 at Providence Park in Portland, Ore.

 AP

After sitting out wins against UC Davis and Idaho State, Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott has been cleared from concussion protocol and is back at practice, head coach Brent Vigen announced Monday.

Vigen said the plan is to start Mellott against Northern Colorado this weekend, even though Mellott hasn’t practiced since suffering a concussion against Eastern Washington on Sept. 24. Mellott was given a “light load” during Monday’s practice, mostly consisting of throwing the ball. He’ll be given more reps as the week progresses.

On the defensive side, Vigen said he expects strong safety Rylan Ortt to be in the starting lineup this week. Ortt was expected to return from his six-game suspension last week against ISU, but he was not reinstated in time for the game.

MSU V. UC Davis Football (copy)
Montana State linebacker Callahan O’Reilly looks to tackle UC Davis running back Ulonzo Gilliam, Jr. on Oct. 1 at Bobcat Stadium.
MSU V. Morehead State Football (copy)
Montana State defensive end Kenneth Eiden IV celebrates a sack against Morehead State on Sept. 10 at Bobcat Stadium.

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw