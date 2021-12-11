Montana State notebook: Ifanse, McCutcheon reach yardage milestones By Victor Flores 406mtsports.com Dec 11, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Montana State's Lance McCutcheon goes for a catch against Sam Houston during the FCS quarterfinals in Huntsville, Texas. Garrett Becker / MSU Montana State's Willie Patterson reacts after a touchdown against Sam Houston during the FCS quarterfinals in Huntsville, Texas. DJ Shafer/Game Day Photos Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HUNTSVILLE, Texas—Montana State advanced to the FCS semifinals for the second straight season with a 42-19 win over Sam Houston on Saturday night at Bowers Stadium.The eighth-seeded Bobcats (11-2) ended a 22-game winning streak for the top-seeded Bearkats (11-1). MSU will host South Dakota State next weekend with a chance to reach the championship game for the first time since 1984, when the Cats won it all.Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s quarterfinal clash. Ifanse, McCutcheon accomplish rare featsIsaiah Ifanse rushed for a 42-yard touchdown with 2 minutes, 16 seconds left to put the Cats up 42-19. That gave him 105 yards for the game and 1,539 for the season, the single-season MSU record for rushing yards in a season. Ifanse, an all-Big Sky first-team selection, passed Ryan Johnson.Lance McCutcheon, a senior receiver, showed once again why he was a first-team all-conference selection this season.On the second play from scrimmage, MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott threw a deep pass to McCutcheon down the left sideline. The ball was slightly underthrown, but as McCutcheon has done all year, he adjusted his route, fought off the defensive back and came down the pass. The gain was for 30 yards, with 15 yards tacked on because Zyon McCollum grabbed McCutcheon’s facemask. MSU scored on the drive to go up 7-0.That was one of two receptions for McCutcheon in the game. Once again, Mellott threw deep and McCutcheon adjusted his route. The Bozeman graduate caught it, shed the defender and sprinted into the end zone for a 68-yard touchdown, putting the Bobcats ahead 35-12.The grab gave McCutcheon 98 yards in the game and 1,015 for the season. He’s the sixth Cat to top 1,000 receiving yards in program history.MSU takes advantage of mistakesThe facemask on McCutcheon was one of two penalties committed by the Bearkats on the opening drive. Jaylen Thomas was also called for pass interference on Nate Stewart to give MSU the ball at the 6-yard line. Sam Houston’s first drive ended with an interception from safety Tre Webb. One play later, Mellott completed a 30-yard TD pass to Willie Patterson.Sam Houston’s all-Western Athletic Conference first-team linebacker Markel Perry was ejected for targeting early in the second quarter.A few minutes later, Sam Houston QB Eric Schmid threw an interception to Jeffrey Manning Jr., who returned it to the Bearkats’ 3-yard line. Mellott rushed for a 2-yard score two minutes later to put the Cats up 28-0, Sam Houston’s largest deficit since its 55-13 FCS semifinal loss to North Dakota State on Dec. 15, 2017.MSU overcomes obstaclesMSU’s flight from Bozeman to Houston on Friday was delayed for hours, and the Cats didn’t arrive until late that night. It disrupted their schedule but clearly didn’t hurt them significantly on Saturday.MSU starting cornerback Eric Zambrano missed Saturday’s game with an injury. The sophomore was replaced by James Campbell, who started the first four games of the season. Simeon Woodard remained MSU’s other first-string corner.MSU all-Big Sky first-team nose tackle Chase Benson went down on the first drive and had a slight limp as he walked off the field with some assistance. He didn’t play the rest of the game.Near the end of the first half, Cats all-conference second-team nickelback Ty Okada also got hurt and walked gingerly off the field. He missed the rest of the game.Okada appeared to hurt his left shoulder late against Montana on Nov. 20. He and Vigen said he probably wouldn’t have played if the Cats didn’t get a bye after the 29-10 loss at Montana, but he played the whole game last week against UT Martin. It wasn’t clear if Okada aggravated the previous injury.MSU can ill afford to be without those starters next week, but the defense played well in their stead Saturday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Msu Lance Mccutcheon Sport American Football First Team Tommy Mellott Sam Houston Montana Markel Perry Recommended for you