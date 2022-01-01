Twice Brent Vigen had an opportunity to become a head coach at his alma mater, a program he played for and one he helped lead to three FCS championships. Twice it wasn’t meant to happen.
When the same job at Montana State opened up, Vigen seized it.
But his past didn't escape him. The Bobcats opened the season at Wyoming, his previous team before MSU. They’ll end the season with the only other program he’s worked at.
MSU (12-2) will play in its first national championship since 1984 with a showdown against North Dakota State (13-1) at 10 a.m. Saturday in Frisco, Texas.
Vigen was NDSU’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and helped the Bison kick off an unprecedented run of success and superb quarterback play. With Vigen, NDSU won three titles from 2011-13 and earned five since. In the last eight years, four Bison quarterbacks have played professionally.
“In NDSU, we have an incredibly formidable opponent,” Vigen said. “Their success for the past decade has been unmatched in college football and it just keeps rolling along up there.”
Before he joined MSU in February, Vigen had coached at Wyoming since 2013. He was North Dakota State’s OC and QB coach under current Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl from 2009-13. At the school he played tight end for, Vigen coached with people who went on to the NFL, like former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley.
Vigen was a graduate assistant for the Bison from 1998-2000. He coached NDSU’s tight ends in 2001, quarterbacks in 2002 and then running backs in 2003 when Bohl took over. Vigen learned pivotal lessons from Bohl.
“He’s the type of guy that if he says he's going to do something, he's going to do it,” Vigen said before the season. “There's no middle ground there. And there's no gray. He's adjustable, but he's one that he's kind of old school that way. He doesn't make promises he can't keep.”
From 2004-08, Vigen was NDSU’s passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Throughout his career, Vigen developed players into all-Americans.
Vigen aimed to leave NDSU better than he found it, a principle of his career, and he achieved that. He enjoyed success at Wyoming, too.
Yet he was patient when seeking to lead a program.
“Waiting on a head coaching opportunity was probably a few years in the making. When this job came open, I felt like it was a job that, we can do this,” Vigen said of earning a berth in the title game. “I knew that everything was in line. And then getting a chance to start working with this team, you felt like, ‘OK, if we do things right, this is where we could be.’”
When Vigen first spoke to the Bobcats, he underscored their potential. He told them to aim for a championship. Like he learned from Bohl, Vigen intended on following through.
He stressed all along building a trust and chemistry wouldn’t happen instantly. MSU players admired former head coach Jeff Choate before he went to Texas. Vigen realized the pressure he was facing. But that’s exactly what he sought — a place that demanded success.
With his steady presence and intellect, Vigen earned that trust.
“He brings in things everywhere he's been that helps us to prepare well and become the best team we can possibly be,” MSU All-American linebacker Troy Andersen said.
Vigen’s playing and coaching tenure at NDSU prepared him for his time at Montana State. Bohl said before the season MSU could “be poised to really do some great things” and added “this was the right time and the right opportunity and a great fit.”
“His ability to bring out the best in other people and make sure that they feel like they're the smartest guy in the room and the most talented guy,” Bohl said, “I think that's really important and I think that's why he's going to really thrive and be a great head coach.”
Buffalo Bills linebackers coach Bob Babich was the Bison’s head coach during Vigen’s playing career. Babich noted before this season the Bison players respected Vigen and, with a serene approach, he had a strong voice in the locker room.
“I would guarantee you this: That he will be able to make hard decisions,” Babich said.
Vigen’s already done so. Among them, benching quarterback Matthew McKay for freshman Tommy Mellott before MSU’s first postseason game. It led the Bobcats to the pinnacle of the FCS.
“I think that the fans at Montana State should be excited to have Brent Vigen as their head coach,” Babich said. “He's going to represent the program with character. He's going to put them in position to win football games.”
Though Vigen hasn’t been employed by NDSU in eight years, and its changed athletic directors since then, he still has plenty of connections there.
Vigen was an offensive coach during the All-American career at running back of Tyler Roehl, who has Vigen’s old job as NDSU’s offensive coordinator. Roehl was an offensive assistant for the Bison in 2011.
“He's done a tremendous job,” Vigen said. “I'll always appreciate Tyler for who he is as a person, who he is as a worker. So to see his level of success is not surprising.”
NDSU linebackers coach Grant Olson also played the position when Vigen was there and was a graduate assistant at Wyoming from 2015-16. Nick Goeser, the Bison’s special teams coordinator and defensive tackles coach, also worked alongside Vigen for four years.
NDSU head coach Matt Entz became the team’s defensive coordinator the year after Vigen left. But Entz coached at Western Illinois and Northern Iowa, also of the Missouri Valley, before that. He said he knows Vigen “relatively well.”
“When he got the head coaching position at Montana State, sent him a quick text just congratulating him. After they beat South Dakota State, sent him a text congratulating him as well,” Entz said. “He’s done a great job. I’ve got nothing but a ton of respect for how he’s done it. I know being a former Bison himself and being a former coach here, he’s a big part of the legacy here. He’s left his legacy here as a coach and a player, and excited that we get an opportunity to play him on the field.”
Vigen believed NDSU and MSU mirrored each other. That’s true on paper and in intangible ways.
Vigen credited NDSU strength and conditioning coach Jim Kramer for helping maintain the Bison’s success. The MSU head coach has also lauded Sean Herrin, who's in charge of the Bobcats' strength and conditioning, for developing players so they can perform at a high level late in games and in the season.
The Bobcats have relied on their depth, as was the case when Vigen was at NDSU. He also said NDSU is “a player-driven deal.” The Bobcats’ players have also taken charge in crucial ways.
Both the Bison and the Bobcats lean on their ground game and defense. Nationally, MSU is second in points allowed per game (13.43). NDSU is first (11.21). The Bison are third in rushing offense (273.6 yards per game) while the Bobcats are seventh (225.5).
“Within our program and I think you look to Montana State, you can win a lot of football games when you’re able to run the football and play good defense,” Entz said. “Here at NDSU, our calling card has been winning the line of scrimmage and offensively being able to run the football, protect our quarterback, and at the same time stop people from doing that.
“What they’re doing is very impressive. Coach Vigen and his staff have done a great job of getting in there and laying this foundation of what the expectations are and what the standard is.”
When the FCS playoff bracket was finalized, Vigen said he felt there “was a pretty good chance” the Bobcats would face NDSU, bookending his first season as a head coach with the only two other teams he’s worked for.
The Bobcats’ previous two seasons were also ended by the Bison. In 2018, MSU advanced to the second round and was defeated 52-10 in Fargo, North Dakota, as NDSU went on to win a national title.
The following year, the Bobcats reached the semifinals. Again, the Bison won, this time 42-14. Again, NDSU won the championship.
Andersen feels its fitting MSU is playing the Bison again.
“It's obviously a challenge,” Andersen said. “We know we're going to have to play well. They're a well-coached team, but we are as well and we're equipped to play well.”
Vigen was asked how this season ranks among the others in his career. He brought up NDSU’s first national title in 2011. But this year, he said, “this will be for me as big as anything.”
After the Bobcats defeated South Dakota State in the semifinals, Vigen was posed with the idea of competing against his alma mater. He instead focused on the idea of playing an opponent that his team had recent history with.
“We need to finish it off though,” Vigen said. “This was never about just making it (to the championship). It's about making it there and winning the game. And that's like I said before, NDSU has been able to do that each and every time they've been down there. The deck is stacked, but we're going to get our guys ready to go win a football game and take this thing all the way.”
